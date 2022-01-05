Razer And Fossil Partner For "Smart Watch For Gamers"

As part of its CES showing, Razer announced a new partnership with watch brand Fossil for a new limited-edition smartwatch aimed at gamers. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch packages Fossil's own Smartwatch platform alongside three exclusive Razer watch faces and a pair of interchangeable straps. The watch will launch this month for $329. Only 1,337 units will be available.

This will be the first smartwatch to use Snapdragon Wear 4100, an upgraded OS that promises faster load times and more efficient battery life. It features a suite of wellness tools like sleep tracking and heart rate sensors, which ties into Razer's recently launched wellness initiative for gamers.

The watch comes in a 44mm black case, with watch faces based on the Razer user interface. It also includes two 22mm silicone straps with the Razer black and green colors.

"We are excited to partner with Fossil to design a limited-edition smartwatch and to share the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 with our community of gamers around the world," said Razer's Addie Tan, in the announcement. "We are always on the lookout for opportunities to compliment gamers' lifestyles and to bring them products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. This is why we kept the gamers' wellbeing at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil's innovative technology and Razer's iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game."