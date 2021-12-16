Rayman Origins Is Free Right Now On Ubisoft Connect

Rayman Origins, a warmly-received 2D platformer, is currently available for free through Ubisoft Connect PC. You'll need an Ubisoft account to get it, and can download the game anytime between December 14 to December 22.

Once you get it in your library between the stated limited timeframe, it's yours forever (unless of course, Ubisoft removes the game from its client somewhere down the line).

Rayman Origins released in 2011, an era that feels like a lifetime ago with how rapidly the gaming industry has evolved. Featuring stylish and an exaggerated cartoon art direction, Rayman Origins has around 60 fast-paced levels players must fight through, with the help of an ever-expanding arsenal of skills.

For GameSpot, Shaun McInnis reviewed Rayman Origins back when it launched and rated it favorably. He gave it an 8.5/9 and praised it for being "charming, gorgeous, and thoroughly entertaining."

Ubisoft Connect is a rather recent service launched by the French company, and debuted in October 2020. The aim of the service is to support cross-progression, and Ubisoft has been offering free games through Ubisoft Connect PC regularly, including Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy in November and Far Cry 3 in September.