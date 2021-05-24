Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart Trophies List Revealed

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Insomniac Games has revealed a long list of the Trophies players will be able to collect in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The list includes 32 Trophies; however the game will also have an additional 15 hidden Trophies to unlock for a total of 47.

Insomniac has historically had some fun with Trophies and challenges for Ratchet & Clank games. Besides the usual story or weapons-based Trophies, the developer would throw some extra fun ones in there for curious players. For instance, Ratchet & Clank has a trophy that requires players to stand in a very precise spot while disguised as Captain Quark in its last level. Judging by the list released by Insomniac, it seems like there may be some more challenging Trophies in store for players.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trophies

Masters of the Multiverse

Collect every trophy in the game.

Fully Stacked

Purchase every weapon in the game. Weapons in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart can be purchased from Mrs. Zircon.

UnBEARably Awesome

Find every CraiggerBear in the game.

Can't Stop Me

Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge. The Battleplex may be the new combat arena heading to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Does This Make My Tail Look Big?

Acquire and equip head, torso, and leg armor. Players will be able to mix and match armor if they don't have a full set.

Nooks and Crannies

Collect five Gold Bolts. Gold Bolts are scattered around levels and often require gear players don't have the first time they visit.

They Blow Up So Fast

Get a weapon to level five. Similar to Ratchet & Clank 2016, players will be able to level up their weapons by defeating enemies.

There's Even a Cupholder

Fully upgrade a weapon.

Full Rack

Fill up a Weapon Wheel.

Victory!

Complete a Battleplex challenge.

Sartorial Steel

Acquire a piece of armor.

Shiny

Collect a Gold Bolt.

Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way

Complete all Glitch Challenges.

Shifty Character

Hit every Blizon crystal on Blizar and Cordelion.

BOING!

Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Quark's parade balloons. This parade will likely be found at the start of the game.

Max Relax

Find the Nefarious City citizens by the hot springs.

Alert the Sponsors

Perform five Trick Jumps on a grind rail. Trick jumps are a new addition to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that gives players a small boost in jump height.

Icebreaker

Melee five frozen enemies.

No Need for Multiball

Kill two enemies with a single Ricochet round.

Return Policy

Kill 10 enemies by returning shots with the Void Reactor.

Life of the Party

Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis.

Hole Puncher

Get 20 headshots with the Headhunter.

Extreme Gardening

Defeat 30 enemies while they are Topiary'd.

It's So Fluffy!

Find a CraiggerBear.

Planning Some Destruction

Collect a Spybot.

Just Stay Down

Defeat 30 ejected Nefarious Trooper heads.

Must Go Faster

Do a trick jump while going at max speed with the Hoverboots.

Feeding Friendsy

Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi.

Extinction Event

Kill five Grunthors.

Sweet, Sweet victory

Collect honey for the Chef Tulio.

Might've Broke Something

Collect three Lorbs.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, and will be exclusive to the PS5. The game will feature more weapons than Ratchet & Clank, as well as armor, aerial combat, and arena combat challenges. Load times in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are also nearly non-existent thanks to the PS5's internal SSD. Check out our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart preorder guide for the best way to pick it up.