Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spybot Locations Walkthrough - How To Unlock The Most Powerful Weapon

Spybots are possibly one of the most valuable collectibles in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. They're essentially your key to unlocking the most powerful weapon in the game (or, at least, the most destructive). To ensure you get every single Spybot, we've detailed their locations and what you need to know to find them. Be wary; there are minor spoilers below around key locations you'll visit throughout the game.

Corson V (Nefarious City)

The first Spybot is attached to the optional objective on Nefarious City. Instead of going to Club Nefarious, head to the west section of the map (where the blue marker is placed). You'll find a magnetic ramp that'll take you up one level, which will then lead you to a side-mission where you explore a factory. Get to the end, and you'll find a Spybot waiting for you.

Sargasso (Outpost L51)

The second Spybot requires a bit more legwork to get. After finishing up at Zurkie's, Mort will ask you to come back to Sargasso to help out with a situation regarding Trudie--an alien pterodactyl-looking creature. When you return, you're treated to a new side quest where you must collect 10 Zurpstones to feed Trudie. Complete this task, and Mort will ask you to get 30 Zurpstones for a Ranger Helmet and then the rest for a Spybot.

Collecting all the Zurpstones seems easy enough at first, but you might get confused about how to grab the ones located up high. Don't worry; simply collect 45 Zurpstones, and then Mort will radio the next time you mount Trudi, telling you that she can breathe fire again--which you can use to get those final Zurpstones.

Savali (Urfdah Mesa)

This Spybot is in a spot on the northeastern part of the map. You'll encounter a series of platforms leading to a cave entrance; head upwards, and you'll be greeted by the sight of an abandoned pirate ship. The Spybot is sitting on that ship, but be on your guard, as you'll be ambushed after you collect it.

Blizar Prime (Blizon Mines)

To get the Spybot on Blizar Prime, complete the optional objective where you must help locate the Missing Chef. It's a straightforward mini-adventure that requires you to take out a few waves of enemies while defending a key point, but make sure not to miss it. You can start the mission the moment you arrive at the Mining Hub.

Torren IV (Molonoth Gulch)

Torren IV's Spybot is hiding in an underground section of Little Junktown's marketplace. To find this one, take a right the moment you arrive in town, and you’ll see a metal ramp leading to a lower level. At the end of the path is a Spybot (and some Raritanium).

Scarstu Debris Field (Zurkie’s) #1

While there are Spybots at Zurkie's, you actually can't get them until a little later. You can obtain the first one as soon as you've completed Torren IV and unlocked the ability to attach to yellow Hookshot points. You'll find some newly-placed yellow Hookshot points to the right of the entrance to Zurkie's. Use them to hurl yourself to the Spybot off in the distance.

Cordelion (Kedaro Station)

You can find Cordelion's Spybot shortly after coming back to the current dimension version of the planet and making contact with the inhabitants there. It's on a balcony at the Rubion Forge located at the center of the map; there's a Rift you can use to get up there. Alternatively, if you already completed the planet, then the warp point from your ship will spawn you right below it.

Ardolis (Pirate Base)

The way to get to Ardolis' Spybot is somewhat unclear at first. It's on an island located in the far northeastern part of the map. You can only get there using the Speedle you used to get to the Pirate Trials. Hitch another ride on one and swing right after you've passed the burning ring archway. Follow the pathway of ramps until you clear the jump through the two burning rings. Instead of following the ramps to the right, continue charging straight onto the island ahead to get to the Spybot.

