Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Patch Notes: 40 FPS Mode Arrives

The latest patch for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has arrived, and one of its key new features as a new 120 HZ "Display Mode," which promises to reduce input latency for compatible displays. Additionally, the frame rate target for the Fidelity option in this new Display mode increases to 40 FPS. You can see the complete patch notes below.

The new Rift Apart patch also adds new stickers and more color backgrounds for Photo Mode. Players can also now toggle armor on or off in Photo Mode to snap better photos. Additionally, the update introduces a "Skip Cutscenes" option as a bindable command to the D-Pad.

Outside of the new features, the Rift Apart 1.002 patch fixes a series of bugs, including one that could cause the player to fall endlessly during the Nefarious fight. And overall, players should expect improved stability.

If you're just getting started with Rift Apart, you can check out GameSpot's Rift Apart beginner's guide, which features essential tips for new players.

GameSpot's Rift Apart review scored the game a 9/10. "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," reviewer Steve Watts said. "It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 1.002 Patch Notes

New Features

Added new stickers

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode

Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode

Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode

Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second

Added "Skip Cutscenes" as bindable option for the D-pad

Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown

General Fixes & Polish