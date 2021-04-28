Warzone Patch Notes Samsung Galaxy Pro Laptops New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update PS5 Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Load Times May Somehow Be Even Faster Than In That Gameplay Trailer

The load shown in Rift Apart's latest gameplay trailer lasted around one second.

According to a developer at Insomniac Games, the studio behind Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the game's load times may be faster than previously shown.

Commenting in the Resetera forums, the developer, James Stevenson, responded to one user marveling over the incredibly fast load time we saw in Rift Apart's latest gameplay trailer. In the trailer, Rivet, the game's new playable character, smacks a large crystal with her hammer, transporting her to another world. The new level is loaded incredibly fast, over the course of a single second.

However, according to Stevenson, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's load times could be even faster. "It'll probably be slightly faster even by the time you play it in June," they responded. It's hard to imagine how much faster load times for Rift Apart could possibly be, considering the load shown in its latest gameplay trailer takes a tiny fraction of a minute. However, it seems like the game may be able to load new levels almost instantly.

In the same thread on Resetera, Stevenson answered other questions about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Notably, one commenter remarked on how much film grain appeared in the game's latest trailer. In response, Stevenson said, "Long uninteresting game development story yada yada yada it won't be as strong in the final game."

While we'll likely have to wait until the game is out to see how much film grain is present, we may find out how long load times are much sooner. A 15-minute gameplay trailer for Rift Apart will be airing as part of tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play. The presentation is set to start tomorrow, April 29 at 2 PM PT and 5 PM ET.

