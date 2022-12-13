Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Super Cheap Right Now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is back on sale for its Black Friday price right now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop. For just $30, you can get one of the best PS5 exclusives around. With the holidays right around the corner, this action-platformer would make for a tremendous gift for the PlayStation fan in your life.

The latest Ratchet & Clank game is a great graphical showcase that pops with color on charm on the screen, while also being a prime example of just how quickly the PS5 can load up a game that has been fine-tuned for its cutting-edge SSD.

Not just a good-looking game, the latest adventure from developer Insomniac Games is also a ton of fun to play. In our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review, we scored the game 9/10 and remarked about its genuinely additive DualSense integration, gorgeous presentation, and heartwarming story.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," critic Steve Watts said. It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever. Like the heroes and villains and their dimensional counterparts, this one may appear different or carry itself with a new accent, but there's an underlying truth to the person underneath."