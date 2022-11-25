Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.

For those who have the PS5 Digital, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is also $30 in the PlayStation store.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in 2021 for PS5 exclusively, and is the 16th game in the long-running Ratchet & Clank series. Rivet is the alternate dimension counterpart to Ratchet, and the game follows the duo's space adventures. For more information, you can check out our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review.

Lots of other PlayStation games are on sale, like Gotham Knights, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

