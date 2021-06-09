Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming this Friday, June 11. It's one of the PS5's biggest system-seller games, showing off the power of the new console with a more cinematic presentation and inventive DualSense features. Reviews have been glowing, but how long can you expect it to last?

The answer varies quite a bit based on how much you want to plumb its depths. One member of the GameSpot staff finished the critical path in just eight hours, before going back to finish various collectibles and sidequests. I stopped to smell the roses, waiting to finish most of the collectibles and sidequests before venturing to the final stage, for a total of roughly 14 hours. So you can expect the range of critical path vs full completion to take approximately 8-14 hours.

But there's more to it after that. Once you've completed the game you open up Challenge Mode, essentially a New Game Plus, where you can carry over most of your progress to a new game. This creates an entirely separate save file, so you can still jump back into your original save to mop up any remaining quests. Challenge Mode brings over your weapons, armor pieces, and Gold Bolts.

Earning all of the Trophies in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is relatively easy. You don't have to complete the game on a particular difficulty level or finish a mega-hard hidden boss. But there are a few that either can only be unlocked in Challenge Mode, or that are just easier to finish on your second playthrough. Completing these to earn the Platinum Trophy will probably add another hour or so onto your time, and of course, completing an entire second Challenge Mode playthrough could roughly double your total playtime.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," reads GameSpot's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review. "It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever. Like the heroes and villains and their dimensional counterparts, this one may appear different or carry itself with a new accent, but there's an underlying truth to the person underneath. At its core, it's still your trusty old pals on another grand space adventure. That's what's important."