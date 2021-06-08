Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has A Crossover Cannon In Its Arsenal
The closest you'll get to a Sly Cooper on PS5 game, for now, is by ripping through reality in Ratchet & Clank: Rift APart.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games has revealed one of the most powerful weapons in the upcoming PS5 platforming adventure, which is capable of ripping apart the fabric of reality and dropping items from other PlayStation games onto enemies.
Dubbed the RYNO-8, this weapon opens a portal into other dimensions, pulling in items such as the jeep from Uncharted 4, a Thunderjaw from Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Fizzie from Sunset Overdrive, which Insomniac says it owns the rights to.
Rivet: Look! The Seekerpede’s still on our tails! Use the RYNO 8! I got it working and right now it's our only shot!— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021
Ratchet: Whoa, it’s opening a rift! And something’s coming through…#RatchetPS5Takeover pic.twitter.com/dGjHLxQ2Np
Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8!— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021
Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL
Oh no. That's a Thunderjaw! You should be VERY worried!! @insomniacgames @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/F1HypQBshu— Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 7, 2021
Ratchet: Did that sly-looking raccoon just get pulled into an open rift?!?@SuckerPunchProd @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily pic.twitter.com/8uISD9EK1r— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021
Uhhhh. . . Sully, didn't we park the car over there?@insomniacgames @PlayStation #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/vqCoJ55hk8— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 7, 2021
Oh no..... @FizzieSays will not be happy about this. Quick! Double-check your profanity filters!! @PlayStation @insomniacgames #RatchetPS5Takeover #PlayStationStudiosFamily https://t.co/nUrw2JjXb1— Sunset Overdrive (@SunsetOverdrive) June 7, 2021
Even Sly Cooper from Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch can make an appearance through one of these dimensional rifts, which for now is the closest that fans will ever get to see the master thief in a PS5 game. Reviews will go live this week for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ahead of its June 11 release.
The game is in full marketing mode currently, with Sony recently rolling out new gameplay and cinematic trailers for the interdimensional adventure. Like other PS5 first-party games, Rift Apart practically eliminates load times by using the console's internal SSD, and if you're interested to see what challenges lie ahead you can check out the Rift Apart's trophy list.
Be sure to read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart preorder guide for more on the game.
