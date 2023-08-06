Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For PS5 Is Super Cheap
Rift Apart is just one of many PS5 exclusives discounted for PlayStation's Back to School sale.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is on sale for only $29 at Amazon and Walmart as part of PlayStation's Back to School sale. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy or want to pick it up at your local store, you can grab the action-platformer for $30 there. Rift Apart is just one of many awesome PS5 deals up for grabs until August 19. You can even get the standard PS5 for $450, down from $500 and DualSense controllers in any color for as low as $49.
The latest Ratchet & Clank game is a great graphical showcase that pops with color on charm on the screen, while also being a prime example of just how quickly the PS5 can load up a game that has been fine-tuned for its cutting-edge SSD.
Not just a good-looking game, the latest adventure from developer Insomniac Games is also a ton of fun to play. In our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review, we scored the game 9/10 and remarked about its genuinely additive DualSense integration, gorgeous presentation, and heartwarming story.
"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," critic Steve Watts said. It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever. Like the heroes and villains and their dimensional counterparts, this one may appear different or carry itself with a new accent, but there's an underlying truth to the person underneath."
The PC port of Rift Apart just released last month. If you're interested in checking it out on a new platform, Steam keys are discounted to $49.79 at Green Man Gaming if you're a GMG XP member (free to sign up). PC preorders (Steam key) are discounted to $49.79
PlayStation Back to School sale best deals
Amazon
- PS5 Console -- $450 (
$500)
- DualSense Controller (any color) -- $49 (
$70-$75)
- Sony Pulse 3D Headset -- $70 (
$100)
- Demon's Souls -- $29 (
$70)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut -- $30 (
$70)
- God of War: Ragnarok -- $49 (
$70)
- Gran Turismo 7 -- $49 (
$70)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $40 (
$70)
- The Last of Us Part I -- $49 (
$70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate -- $39 (
$70)
- The Nioh Collection -- $30 (
$70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $29 (
$70)
- Returnal -- $29 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $19 (
$60)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- $20 (
$50)
Best Buy
- PS5 Console -- $450 (
$500)
- PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Bundle -- $490 (
$540)
- DualSense Controller (any color) -- $50 (
$70-$75)
- Sony Pulse 3D Headset -- $70 (
$100)
- Demon's Souls -- $30 (
$70)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut -- $30 (
$70)
- God of War: Ragnarok -- $50 (
$70)
- Gran Turismo 7 -- $50 (
$70)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $40 (
$70)
- The Last of Us Part I -- $50 (
$70)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate -- $40 (
$70)
- MLB The Show 23 -- $40 (
$70)
- MLB The Show 23 - Captain Edition -- $70 (
$100)
- The Nioh Collection -- $30 (
$70)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart -- $30 (
$70)
- Returnal -- $30 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $20 (
$60)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves -- $20 (
$50)
