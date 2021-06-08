Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Ratchet & Clank Review Cold War Season 4 Trailer Apple iOS15 Reveal Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Class Battlefield 6 Reveal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Devs Praise Not Having To Crunch

A few Insomniac developers have posted about how they appreciated that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

By on

Comments

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reviews went live today, and it's a critical success. But whereas some big-budget hits end up requiring employees to work long stretches of excessive overtime--called "crunch"--developers from Insomniac are saying that they were able to generally maintain a healthy workload of normal, 40-hour weeks.

While it's impossible to know for sure what conditions were like across the company, two Insomniac employees have posted publicly about their experience working on Rift Apart, and they were both very positive. Grant Parker, who states that he's a game designer at Insomniac, shared on Twitter that he never once had to work more than 40 hours per week. In addition, he said that managers made an active effort to encourage him to avoid burnout.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Battle Pass Trailer
  2. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Story Trailer
  3. MORE Battlefield's Busted Guns Of All Time
  4. Rainbow Six Extraction - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  5. Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer
  6. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Opening Movie Cinematic Trailer
  7. Test
  8. I Played Every Call of Duty in 2021 (Part 1)
  9. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  10. 12 Things You Didn't Know About Sonic The Hedgehog
  11. Run Die Run Again - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Vertigo - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Video Review

Responding to Parker, animator Lindsay Thompson reiterated that she never had to undergo crunch when working on the game. Thompson, too, said that managers played a big role in ensuring that employees never had to consistently work late.

Insomniac is, of course, a big company, and Thompson and Parker make it clear that they are only talking about their personal experiences. It is nonetheless unusual to see employees revealing a lack of crunch on a game as big as Rift Apart. Many recent AAA titles--including other first-party PlayStation games--have had reports about extensive burnout and excessive pressure put on the developers. Time will tell if these experiences were shared across Insomniac, but it's good to see that at least some employers felt that Insomniac worked hard to avoid crunch.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches on June 11 for PS5, and like other PS5 first-party games, it nearly eliminates load times by using the console's internal SSD. If you can't wait for its release date to learn more, you can check out Rift Apart's Trophy list to get an idea of what's in store. In addition, be sure to read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart preorder guide for more on the game, and then take a look at GameSpot's Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart Review.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
PlayStation 5
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)