Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart CraiggerBear Locations - How To Find These Secret Collectibles

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is pretty upfront with its collectibles, frequently detailing their locations explicitly on the map as soon as you're close to it. However, there's one collectible that it never tells you about called CraiggerBears. These stuffed animals are in the game as a way to memorialize longtime Insomniac Games artist Craig Goodman, who passed away from brain cancer in 2019. In real life, they're custom-made bears made by a nonprofit organization called Let's Live Life to help comfort children who just lost a parent or are about to lose one.

CraiggerBears are scattered throughout the galaxy, hidden in plain sight. While collecting them doesn't earn you any specific in-game unlocks, they do earn you two trophies: It's So Fluffy! and UnBEARably Awesome. Below we detail how to find every CraiggerBear so far in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Be wary; there are minor spoilers below around key locations you'll visit throughout the game.

Corson V (Nefarious City)

You'll find this CraiggerBear sitting on a stall countertop.

You can find your first CraiggerBear In the path leading to Club Nefarious. When you reach the fork, head left toward the section of the planet with the Pocket Dimension. You'll see the CraiggerBear in front of the robot operating a stall.

Sargasso (Outpost L51)

This CraiggerBear is sitting on Rivet's couch.

The second CraiggerBear is in Rivet’s Hideout. Unfortunately, you can't get it when you first arrive, as you'll be locked into a gameplay section that takes you elsewhere. However, once you're done with that, you can return to Rivet's Hideout and find the CraiggerBear sitting on a purple couch.

Scarstu Debris Field (Zurkie’s)

You'll see this CraiggerBear the moment you enter Zurkie's.

The third CraiggerBear is inside Zurkie’s, sitting on a case right at the entrance near the weapons confiscator. If you haven't been following this guide from the start, this one likely to be the first one you’ll see in the game since it's positioned right in front of your face when you arrive.

Savali (Urfdah Mesa)

After the first speed trial, take the path to the left to get to this CraiggerBear.

You'll find this CraiggerBear located at the main objective on the south side of the map when the planet opens up. After the first speed challenge, stop the moment you clear it and go past the fence ahead down a path leading to CraiggerBear. It's sitting beside a collection of pots.

Blizar Prime (Blizon Mines)

In Blizar Prime, there's a CraiggerBear sitting on a junkpile.

The next CraiggerBear appears early on in the level. You can find it in the room you warp into after hitting the third Blizon Crystal that takes you back to the alternate dimension of Blizar Prime. It's sitting on a pile of junk behind the miners working on the Blizon Crystal.

Torren IV (Molonoth Gulch)

Like the first CraiggerBear, you'll see this one sitting on a stall countertop.

Torren IV's CraiggerBear can be found after you arrive in town. It's sitting on a stall counter beside some TVs, which you'll see to your right just before Ms. Zurkon's.

Cordelion (Kedaro Station)

You might miss this CraiggerBear buried in some snow on the center platform.

You can find this CraiggerBear shortly after you’ve hit the Blizon Crystal and are transported into the alternate dimension snow-covered version of Cordelion. You'll find it half-buried in some snow on the northeast section of the central platform.

Ardolis (Pirate Base)

Before you go on the elevator, pick up this CraiggerBear sitting beside a treasure chest.

After completing the Pirate theme park challenges in Ardolis, you can spot this CraiggerBear right before taking the elevator out. It's beside the employee's stall, right next to a shovel and treasure chest.

