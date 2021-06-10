Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Armor Locations Walkthrough - How To Find Every Piece

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a multitude of armor sets you can equip that can help increase your chances of survival as you embark on a journey across the dimensions. However,the game doesn't just hand you any armor pieces automatically. To help you collect every single armor set piece, we've put together the guide below detailing all their locations and how to get them.

It's worth noting that that armor sets offer unique bonuses, such as increases to your attack power and bolts earned, but they're not necessary to equip to reap those benefits. Simply acquiring them will provide these passive perks, so it's in your best interest to collect them all even if you don't care for the way some sets look. Be wary; there are minor spoilers below around key locations you'll visit throughout the game.

Galactic Ranger

The Galactic Ranger armor set increases melee damage by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Ranger Space Helmet: You can find this part on Sargasso. It's in the pocket dimension you first encounter with Clank the first time you’re on the planet where you use a Speedle. It's on a small island to the right that you can see just after you launch yourself off the first series of platforms.

Galactic Ranger Tactical Vest: You'll find this part on Blizar Prime. It's in a Pocket Dimension at the northmost part of the map, which you'll find on your way to finding Chef Tulio (Find the Missing Chef side-mission).

Ranger Tactical Pants: You earn this part on an optional revisit to Sargasso after completing Zurkie's. It's your reward for collecting 10 Zurpstones for Trudie.

Robot Pirate

The Robot Pirate armor set reduces damage from Pirates by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Pirate Helmet: After completing all the Pirate Trials on Ardolis, you'll find this part right before taking the elevator down to the next story beat.

Rogue Chest Plate: You'll find this part on Savali on the northeast side of the map on a floating platform that will run away from you when you get close. Use your Hoverboots and boost your way toward it until you're close enough to latch onto its Hookshot point.

Buccaneer Breaches: This part is a reward for the first Zurkie's Battleplex challenge you complete as part of the story.

Carbonox Advanced

The Carbonox Advanced armor set increases the bolts you gain by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Carbonox Advanced Helmet: Complete the final Gold Cup Battleplex challenge

Carbonox Advanced Chest: Complete the final Silver Cup Battleplex challenge

Carbonox Advanced Boots: Complete the final Bronze Cup Battleplex challenge.

Robot Disguise

The Robot Disguise armor set decreases damage from Nefarious enemies by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Robot Disguise Helmet: This part is located in Corson V's Pocket Dimension, which you can find in the northmost part of the map.

Robot Disguise Chest: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on the southwest island of Sargasso.

Robot Disguise Boots: This part is located in the pocket Dimension before the entrance of Rivet's Hideout on Sargasso.

Lombax Praetorian

The Lombax Praetorian armor set increases the Raritanium you gain by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Praetorian Helm: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on Torren IV, which you can find on an island at the center of the map as you head to the Fixer.

Praetorian Plate: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on Viceron, which you can find on the northmost island of the planet. It's tucked away in a room just before the bridge leading to the route up to Nefarious' office.

Praetorian Greaves: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on Savali that is above the one furthest southeast. Travel in that direction and you'll encounter up a hill on the side of a rock formation.

Q-Force

The Q-Force armor set decreases damage from Goons-4-Less by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Q-Force Cowl: This part is located at Zurkie's in the Pocket Dimension on the docking platform. You'll see the entrance to Pocket Dimension on the northeast side behind some boxes.

Action Vest: This part is located on Viceron in a second-story prison cell to your immediate left as soon as you enter the West-Wing V.I.P. section. The armor part is sitting in an opened cell.

Speed Pants: This part is located on Blizar Prime. After taking the mining taxi to the west section of the alternate dimension version of the planet, head north from the center hub to find a Blizon crystal that'll transport you across dimensions. Follow the path,, and you'll end up on an island with the armor part.

Captain Starshield

The Captain Starshield armor set increases XP gained by 20% when complete. The part locations are as follows:

Hero's Mask: This part is located in Savali in the Pocket Dimension at the southeastmost corner of the map.

Hero's Suit: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on Cordelion. You can find the entrance to this Pocket Dimension just after hitting the Blizon Crystal that takes you to the southwestmost portion of the alternate dimension version of Cordelia.

Hero's Leggings: This part is located in the Pocket Dimension on Ardolis. You'll find the entrance in the beach area below just before reaching Pierre. You'll likely drop down here as a result of being greedy and wanting to hit the boxes on the weak wooden platform.

Wasteland Armor

The Wasteland Armor decreases damage taken from indigenous creatures by 20% when complete. The part locations are earned by fully completing the optional side-mission on Savali. There's a monk at the outpost section in the center of the planet, who will ask you to gather ancient Lombox codex pieces known as Lorbs.

At first, he'll ask you to get him one--which is easy enough, as there's one nearby. Return it to him, and he'll give you the Wasteland Leg Armor. Subsequently, he'll request three more Lorbs, which you can easily discover as you explore and complete the main objectives on Savali. Accomplish this and the monk will reward you with the Wasteland Chest Armor. With four Lorbs collected, the Monk will then ask for the rest, this time assisting you by highlighting the rest of the Lorbs on your map. Collect the remaining Lorbs to get the Wasteland Helmet.