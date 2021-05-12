Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Accessibility Tools Won't Impact Trophies

Insomniac boasted that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would have loads of accessibility options, and now the developers have started to detail just how extensive the options will be in the final game. One feature we learned from our recent preview was the tool that will let you slow down gameplay at will, and the studio says it won't penalize players for using it by disabling Trophies.

From what we learned during our recent preview of the game, you'll be able to map the slowdown mechanic to the D-pad, and then hit it anytime during play. The studio said this is intended to help anyone who needs a hand with the game's "dexterity challenges." An Insomniac representative later confirmed to GameSpot that using it and other accessibility options won't disable trophies.

Insomniac hasn't outlined the full array of accessibility options, but promises more details soon. The studio previously provided only a quick glimpse of its accessibility menu during a recent State of Play presentation.

We'll have a deeper look into accessibility features soon, including more information about slowing down your gameplay with the quick press of a button. It won't affect trophies, either! https://t.co/OSAw2xh7Nc — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 12, 2021

