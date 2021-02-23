Ratchet & Clank Goes Free Next Week As Sony Rolls Out More Play At Home Freebies

Starting March 1, PlayStation users will be able to download one of the PS4's best exclusives free of charge. Ratchet & Clank will be free as part of PlayStation's Play at Home initiative, a program that Sony debuted last year as a way of giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once you claim Ratchet & Clank, it'll be in your library forever. The giveaway runs until the end of March, but more freebies will be available in the coming months.

A reimagining of the first game in the action-platformer series, Ratchet & Clank landed on PS4 in 2016 with significantly overhauled visuals and quality-of-life gameplay improvements. It earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Ratchet & Clank review. While the freebie will be available to both PS5 and PS4 users, Ratchet & Clank is part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, so many PS5 owners already have access to it.

If you haven't played Ratchet & Clank on PS4, now's a great time to check it out. The next entry in the series, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, arrives on PS5 on June 11. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart preorders are live now and come with multiple neat bonuses.

The giveaway is just the first in this year's iteration of Play at Home. Sony says the initiative will run through June with a series of free games and entertainment promotions. The first entertainment promotion kicks off March 25 and will give new subscribers to Funimation a whopping 90 additional days on their free trial (normally lasts 14 days).

Sony hasn't revealed any of the other freebies that will unlock over the next few months. Last year's Play at Home giveaways included Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.