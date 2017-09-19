Ratchet & Clank, Sunset Overdrive Dev Reveals New Logo

Insomniac Games, the studio behind games like Spyro, Resistance, Ratchet & Clank, Sunset Overdrive, and the upcoming Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4, has revealed a new company logo. In a blog post, the studio said it challenged itself to "think beyond the moon" for its logo. And this led to some big changes.

"We wanted a redesign that reflected our evolution as a studio and as people while retaining some familiarity to our past logo treatments," it said. "We're very proud, excited, and yes, a little nervous to reveal our new Insomniac Games logo."

The studio came up with this design "very early" in the process of coming up with a new one. Insomniac stuck with it because it ticked the right boxes.

"It's got a lunar theme, with what appear to be two crescent moons facing each other as the 'O'--reminiscent of our past and future. Many folks here also see a portal or lens for the 'O,' which we like because it symbolizes exploration as well as how many of our fans see us differently," Insomniac explained.

"Observant fans will see the subtle callbacks to our previous Insomniac Games logo, including the oversized 'O,' serif lettering on the 'N' and the positioning of 'Games' as a core part of our identity."

Insomniac went on to say that its new logo "may be jarring to some people." While the studio is mindful of its journey, it's also intent on evolving--and a new logo is part of that. You can see Insomniac's logos from throughout the years below, including when it was known as Xtreme Software.

Finally, Insomniac updated fans on some key numbers from throughout its history. The studio has released 25 games since its founding in 1994, growing in that time from 50 employees to more than 275 across its Burbank, California and Raleigh, North Carolina offices. Insomniac employees have collectively given birth to more than 200 babies since its founding.