Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart & Cyberpunk 2077 Top PlayStation's June 2021 Downloads List

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart takes the top download spot for PS5 in US/Canada and Europe, while Cyberpunk 2077 tops the PS4 list after returning to PSN.

PlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for June 2021 on the PlayStation Network and the PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart took top honors on the PlayStation 5 list. Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to PSN in June, placing it at the top spot for PlayStation 4 titles.

It should be no surprise that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was the top downloaded PS5 game in June for both US/Canada and Europe considering it's not only the latest PlayStation Studios game but also because it came out early in the month on June 11. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade only managed to hit 16 in US/Canada and 20 in Europe, but the list does not include people who upgraded from the PS4.

Other notable entries on the list are Chivalry 2 taking second in US/Canada and third in Europe, and Guilty Gear Strive taking fourth in US/Canada and number 18 in Europe. Spider-Man: Miles Morales took third in US/Canada and fourth in Europe, possibly because of a discount during the Days of Play sale at the beginning of the month.

The PS4 list has Cyberpunk 2077 seated at the number one spot in both US/Canada and Europe after it made its return to PSN on June 21. While both Sony and CD Projekt recommended people don't play the game on the base PS4, the game does not have an official PS5 version, so all sales count towards the PS4 list. The rest of the PS4 list includes the usual suspects, like Grand Theft Auto V at second in US/Canada and third in Europe.

For PSVR titles, Beat Saber takes first, Job Simulator second, and Superhot VR third in both regions. For free-to-play titles across both consoles, Fortnite takes the top spot, with Call of Duty: Warzone, and Rocket League following it in both regions.

The full top 20 rankings for both North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are listed below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - June 2021

US/Canada

PS5:

  1. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  2. Chivalry 2
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Guilty Gear Strive
  5. Scarlet Nexus
  6. Dark Alliance
  7. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  8. FIFA 21
  9. Mortal Kombat 11
  10. MLB The Show 21
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  13. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  14. Returnal
  15. Demon's Souls
  16. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  17. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  18. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  19. Resident Evil Village
  20. Metro Exodus

PS4:

  1. Cyberpunk 2077
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. NBA 2K21
  4. Minecraft
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. Chivalry 2
  7. Rust Console Edition
  8. MLB The Show 21
  9. God of War
  10. Far Cry 5
  11. Knockout City
  12. Red Dead Redemption 2
  13. Friday the 13th: The Game
  14. CarX Drift Online Racing
  15. Guilty Gear Strive
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. FIFA 21
  18. Dark Alliance
  19. Need for Speed Heat
  20. UFC

PSVR Games:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  6. Creed Rise to Glory
  7. Gorn
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Gun Club VR
  10. Vacation Simulator

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Rocket League
  4. Genshin Impact
  5. Apex Legends
  6. Rec Room
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Rogue Company
  10. DC Universe Online

Europe

PS5:

  1. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  2. FIFA 21
  3. Chivalry 2
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. It Takes Two
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  7. Metro Exodus
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  9. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  11. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  12. Demon's Souls
  13. Dark Alliance
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Scarlet Nexus
  16. Returnal
  17. Resident Evil Village
  18. Guilty Gear Strive
  19. Necromunda: Hired Gun
  20. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

PS4:

  1. Cyberpunk 2077
  2. FIFA 21
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Minecraft
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. The Crew 2
  8. CarX Drift Racing Online
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  10. Gran Turismo Sport
  11. Chivalry 2
  12. Far Cry 5
  13. eFootball PES 2021
  14. Anthem
  15. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  16. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  17. Friday the 13th: The Game
  18. Ark: Survival Evolved
  19. Green Hell
  20. Gang Beasts

PSVR Games:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Super Hot VR
  4. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  5. Cave Digger
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory
  8. Gorn
  9. Gun Club VR
  10. Swordsman VR

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Rocket League
  4. Genshin Impact
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Rogue Company
  9. Rec Room
  10. World of Tanks

