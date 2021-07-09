Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart & Cyberpunk 2077 Top PlayStation's June 2021 Downloads List

PlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for June 2021 on the PlayStation Network and the PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart took top honors on the PlayStation 5 list. Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to PSN in June, placing it at the top spot for PlayStation 4 titles.

It should be no surprise that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was the top downloaded PS5 game in June for both US/Canada and Europe considering it's not only the latest PlayStation Studios game but also because it came out early in the month on June 11. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade only managed to hit 16 in US/Canada and 20 in Europe, but the list does not include people who upgraded from the PS4.

Other notable entries on the list are Chivalry 2 taking second in US/Canada and third in Europe, and Guilty Gear Strive taking fourth in US/Canada and number 18 in Europe. Spider-Man: Miles Morales took third in US/Canada and fourth in Europe, possibly because of a discount during the Days of Play sale at the beginning of the month.

The PS4 list has Cyberpunk 2077 seated at the number one spot in both US/Canada and Europe after it made its return to PSN on June 21. While both Sony and CD Projekt recommended people don't play the game on the base PS4, the game does not have an official PS5 version, so all sales count towards the PS4 list. The rest of the PS4 list includes the usual suspects, like Grand Theft Auto V at second in US/Canada and third in Europe.

For PSVR titles, Beat Saber takes first, Job Simulator second, and Superhot VR third in both regions. For free-to-play titles across both consoles, Fortnite takes the top spot, with Call of Duty: Warzone, and Rocket League following it in both regions.

The full top 20 rankings for both North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are listed below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - June 2021

US/Canada

PS5:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Chivalry 2 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Guilty Gear Strive Scarlet Nexus Dark Alliance NBA 2K21 Next Generation FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 MLB The Show 21 It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Returnal Demon's Souls Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Resident Evil Village Metro Exodus

PS4:

Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Chivalry 2 Rust Console Edition MLB The Show 21 God of War Far Cry 5 Knockout City Red Dead Redemption 2 Friday the 13th: The Game CarX Drift Online Racing Guilty Gear Strive Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 21 Dark Alliance Need for Speed Heat UFC

PSVR Games:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Creed Rise to Glory Gorn Swordsman VR Gun Club VR Vacation Simulator

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Genshin Impact Apex Legends Rec Room Brawlhalla Destiny 2 Rogue Company DC Universe Online

Europe

PS5:

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Chivalry 2 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales It Takes Two Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Metro Exodus Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K21 Next Generation Demon's Souls Dark Alliance Mortal Kombat 11 Scarlet Nexus Returnal Resident Evil Village Guilty Gear Strive Necromunda: Hired Gun Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

PS4:

Cyberpunk 2077 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 CarX Drift Racing Online Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gran Turismo Sport Chivalry 2 Far Cry 5 eFootball PES 2021 Anthem Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Friday the 13th: The Game Ark: Survival Evolved Green Hell Gang Beasts

PSVR Games:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Super Hot VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Cave Digger The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Creed: Rise to Glory Gorn Gun Club VR Swordsman VR

Free-to-play PS4 and PS5: