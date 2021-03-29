Ratchet And Clank 2016 Will Get A 60fps PS5 Update

Ratchet & Clank 2016 is the latest game to receive an update for PS5. A tweet from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account announced that the PS4 remake of the first game in the series will be updated for PS5, targeting 60fps for performance.

According to the tweet, that PS5 update will come in April. Additionally, Ratchet & Clank 2016 is free to own as part of Sony's Play at Home campaign through March 31. Play At Home games are made free to own for a time, and do not require a PlayStation Plus subscription, unlike the other free games that Sony offers every month.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

Generally considered one of the best 3D platformers on the PS4, Ratchet & Clank 2016 will soon be getting a sequel. That game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is a PS5 exclusive, and it will come to the platform on June 11. Like this PS5 update for the original, we also know that Rift Apart will target 60fps.