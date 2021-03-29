Vita, PS3, PSP Store Shutdown Obi-Wan Casting Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update Now Live Fortnite Spring Breakout The Suicide Squad Trailer Drops CoD Vanguard WW2 Rumor

Ratchet And Clank 2016 Will Get A 60fps PS5 Update

The 2016 remake of the original Ratchet And Clank is getting an update for PS5 that will make it playable in 60fps.

By on

Comments

Ratchet & Clank 2016 is the latest game to receive an update for PS5. A tweet from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account announced that the PS4 remake of the first game in the series will be updated for PS5, targeting 60fps for performance.

According to the tweet, that PS5 update will come in April. Additionally, Ratchet & Clank 2016 is free to own as part of Sony's Play at Home campaign through March 31. Play At Home games are made free to own for a time, and do not require a PlayStation Plus subscription, unlike the other free games that Sony offers every month.

Generally considered one of the best 3D platformers on the PS4, Ratchet & Clank 2016 will soon be getting a sequel. That game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is a PS5 exclusive, and it will come to the platform on June 11. Like this PS5 update for the original, we also know that Rift Apart will target 60fps.

Click To Unmute
  1. History of the Protheans - Mass Effect Lore
  2. Why Are Graphics Cards So Rare And Expensive?
  3. The New Gameplay Systems of Monster Hunter Rise
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Guns
  5. Does Sony Care About Its Back Catalog? | Console Crew
  6. How to Take Down the Tetranadon in Monster Hunter Rise
  7. 9 Minutes of Nobody Saves the World Gameplay
  8. If You Enjoyed Monster Hunter World You Need To Play Rise
  9. ID at Xbox Indie Showcase Live
  10. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison
  11. BAFTA Games Awards 2021
  12. American Horror Story: True Crimes That Inspired Coven

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Official "Pre-Order Now" Gameplay Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Ratchet & Clank (PS4)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)