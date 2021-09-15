Rare Sealed SNES Trove Discovered By German Retailer

Vintage video games aren't hard to come by these days, but finding a game in mint and sealed condition? Now that's a rarity. As spotted by Nintendo Life, German retailer Galeria Kaufhof happens to have stumbled on a box of forgotten SNES games and has even put a few of them up for sale.

If you've been looking to add Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals--which was known simply as Lufia in Europe--to your collection, you can grab the game for a modest $95 for a copy that still has that factory-fresh smell sealed inside of it.

The catch here is that you can only reserve a copy on Galeria Kaufhof's website, as you'll need to go pick it up yourself in person. This version also includes a strategy guide to go along with its manual, adding to its value.

Retro gaming is currently in the crosshairs of the speculators market, and over the last few months, the price of some titles has increased dramatically, similar to the comic book boom that recently saw Spider-Man's first comic book appearance sell for $3.6 million.

Heritage Auctions has been in the spotlight regarding these deals, as well as increased scrutiny as a recent 52-minute video investigation by journalist Karl Jobst alleged that that Wata president and CEO Deniz worked with Heritage Auctions co-founder Jim Halperin worked together to create a bubble economy for old video games.

Heritage denied these allegations and released a statement that it was not involved in any illegal or unethical practices.