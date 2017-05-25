Rapper Nas To Perform At EA's E3 Event, More Games Confirmed

Electronic Arts today announced more details about its E3 2017 event, including the musical guests and more confirmed games.

EA Play 2017, taking place in Hollywood, will end its first day with performances by Nas, DJ Green, and Dave East. The trio will perform on June 10, from 6-8 PM PT.

EA also confirmed today that its FanFest event will feature more than 140 gaming stations where attendees can play unreleased games such as Star Wars: Battlefront II, FIFA 18, the new Need for Speed game, and Battlefield 1's In The Name of the Tsar expansion, among other titles and content.

EA Play FanFest Games Include:

Star Wars Battlefront II

FIFA 18

Madden NFL 18

NBA Live 18

The latest Need for Speed experience

The Sims Mobile and The Sims 4

Battlefield 1: In The Name of the Tsar

New content from Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Titanfall 2

Madden NFL Mobile

NBA Live Mobile

FIFA for Nintendo Switch

EA Play, at the Palladium in Hollywood, is open to the public and you can get free tickets. The FanFest event takes place at the following times:

Saturday June 10 from 4pm - 8pm

Sunday June 11 from 12pm - 6pm

Monday June 12 from 12pm - 5pm

The first 2000 people to play Battlefront II on every day of the event get a numbered, limited-edition poster, while the first 500 people to play FIFA 18 and Madden 18 on Sunday and Monday will receive a free copy of FIFA 17 and Madden 17 respectively.

EA is also hosting various livestreams throughout the three days, featuring developer interview, new gameplay reveals, and more.