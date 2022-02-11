Random: The Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle Is Back In Stock

The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle has been sold out since before Christmas, but it randomly popped up at the Nintendo Store today. The $300 bundle comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That's a pretty darn good deal, especially since you can now play the SNES RPG classic Earthbound via Switch Online.

The Nintendo Store also briefly had the Dialga & Palkia Edition Switch Lite in stock, but it sold out very quickly.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, and even though it launched not long after the Switch console released in 2017, it can routinely be found on bestseller charts. It will likely get even more popular soon, as Nintendo is adding 48 more courses from series history as paid DLC by the end of 2023.