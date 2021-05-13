Rambo And Die Hard DLC Confirmed For Call Of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, And Mobile

Following earlier teasers, Activision has now formally announced the '80s Action Heroes DLC is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and CoD: Mobile this month. This includes new content for Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard, according to the teaser.

All of this will apparently come to these games, or at least begin to, as part of an update on May 20. The teaser below shows Stallone's Rambo and Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard. Beyond the (presumed) new Rambo and McClane skins, there is no word on what else might be in the new DLC. It seems likely that Rambo's famous compound bow and explosive arrows will be included, as a teaser video suggested.

Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood.

The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021

Given that the May 20 date is approaching, we should learn more about the '80s Action Heroes content soon, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Warzone has Operators based on real-life soldiers, but Rambo and McClane would be the first licensed characters to come to the game. Epic's Fortnite has been adding licensed characters for a long time already, and now it seems Activision is getting involved.

The '80s Action Heroes DLC might not be the only new content coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on May 20, as Activision is teasing something new for Zombies, too.