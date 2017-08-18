Rainbow Six Siege's Next Character Teased In New Video

Following the reveal of Rainbow Six Siege's next map, one of the three new Operators launching later this month has now been teased. The video below offers a very quick look at what to expect from Ying.

Ying is one of two new characters in Operation Blood Orchid who hail from Hong Kong's Special Duties Unit, also known as the Flying Tigers. She carries the Six12 and T-95 LSW as primary weapon options, while her secondary is a Q-929. Of course, it's her ability that is the biggest question, and we unfortunately don't get to see it fully used here.

The video shows her throwing a ball under a barricaded doorway, but it cuts away before its actual purpose is revealed. A recent leak on Reddit suggested it's a cluster of flashbangs that can either be rolled or attached to a surface. Given the leak also correctly showed Ying's face, it seems safe to assume that it is accurate.

Ubisoft's full reveal for Blood Orchid is coming soon. During a livestream next week, it will show more of the new Hong Kong map, which is called Theme Park and is seen in the Ying teaser, as well as the two other characters the expansion adds. These Operators will be free to Year 2 season pass owners on August 29, while other players will be able to purchase them with in-game currency a week later.