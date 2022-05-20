Rainbow Six Siege's Newest Operator Teased Ahead of Full Reveal

Ubisoft has begun teasing the latest operator coming to its long-running tactical-shooter, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. The newest operator, whose codename is Sens, appears in a half-minute teaser that shows off what Ubisoft is already calling a "game-changing" gadget.

The teaser shows Sens rappelling into an objective, a familiar visual for anyone who's played Rainbow Six Siege, and deploying their aforementioned gadget before they reach the ground. When they deploy the gadget, which appears to be on a wheel, it bounces off walls and leaves a trail of holograms in a triangular formation that obscures their landing. They take out a camera from behind the hologram wall before emerging, at which point the walls disappear.

Functionally, the gadget seems to work like many of the wall abilities in Valorant, another popular shooter with characters who have unique abilities. While the walls in Valorant often have bonus side effects, like Viper's poison wall causing decay to anyone who crosses it, the main point of Sens' holograms seems to be obscuring a point, though any side effects it could have are yet to be seen or confirmed.

The gadget is the first of its kind in Rainbow Six Siege, so it's no joke that it may be a bit of a game changer moving forward if there aren't sufficient counters in the game. It's currently unknown if players will be able to deploy Sens' walls in a similar pattern to what can be seen in the teaser or what kind of restrictions (like a time limit) the walls will have, but folks won't have to wait long to find out.

The forthcoming season, titled Operation Vector Glare, will have a full reveal alongside Sens on May 22. Sens will be arriving as part of Operation Vector Glare, the second season of Siege's seventh year of content, or the overall game's 26th expansion. Operation Vector Glare is expected to also come with a new Team Deathmatch map and shooting range, according to Siege's Year 7 roadmap.

In GameSpot's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege review, we scored the game a 10/10, calling it "not only a compelling shooter but one of the best examples of teamwork, tactics, and crack shooting out there."