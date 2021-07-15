Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 Metadroid Dread Samus PS5 Restock Live Switch OLED Cost New Rainbow Six LTM Xbox Series X Restock Live

Rainbow Six Siege's New Limited-Time Headshot Mode Is Live

All it takes is one well-placed shot to emerge victorious in Rainbow Six Siege's new Headshot arcade mode.

By on

Comments

Rainbow Six Siege's new game mode is live, and if you've ever wanted to prove just how good your aim is, then Ubisoft's squad-based shooter Headshot may be what you're looking for. As the title says, only a well-aimed round to the head will take down an opponent, as body shots do zero damage.

Headshot will take place on a limited map pool of Kafe Dostoyevsky, House, Border, and Favela. Attackers will be designated as team silver and will have stun grenades and breach charges at their disposal, while the defending team gold has access to barbed wire and bulletproof cameras.

Click To Unmute
  1. COD Zombies New Map: Mauer Der Toten Livestream
  2. Black Ops Cold War - Inside "Mauer der Toten" And More Trailer | Season Four Reloaded
  3. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Switch vs. Wii Graphics Comparison
  4. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Pre-Launch Livestream
  5. 10 Minutes Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gameplay
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Preview
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Video Review
  8. Company Of Heroes 3 - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. NieR Re[in]carnation - NieR: Automata Crossover Event Trailer
  10. Company Of Heroes 3 - Cinematic Announcement Trailer
  11. Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Seox DLC Character Gameplay Trailer
  12. EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight – Independent Studios Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Extraction - Aliens In The Siege Ecosystem

Headshot also has no preparation phase and reinforcements have been removed, resulting in a game of pure skill according to Ubisoft. There's only a small window of opportunity though, as Headshot will be available from July 15-19.

In other Rainbow Six Siege news, Ubisoft has announced planned balancing changes for Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2.2, which rolled out onto test servers last week and will reach the main game later this month. Cross-play and cross-progression are still scheduled to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in 2022, with the feature being unlocked for PC, Stadia, and Luna players on June 30.

If you're after some more extraterrestrial action alongside your squad, this September will see the release of Rainbow Six Extraction, which combines teamwork with an evolving alien threat. Check out everything that we know about Rainbow Six Extraction, including info on how multiplayer works, preorders, and what microtransactions you can expect.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)