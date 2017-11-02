Rainbow Six Siege's New DLC Announced As Operation White Noise

Ubisoft has announced Rainbow Six Siege's new expansion. Season Four of Year Two is called Operation White Noise, and as with previous add-on packs it will include three new operators as well as a never-before-seen map.

The new map is set in South Korea and will have players shoot it out "in an observation tower high above Seoul's skyline." The three new operators, meanwhile, include one Polish character to complete the GROM Unit lineup that started with Operation Blood Orchid's Ela. In addition, two Korean Operators belonging to the 707th Special Mission Battalion will join Siege's roster.

More details, including a release date, have yet to be revealed. Ubisoft says more about White Noise and its operators will be revealed during Siege's upcoming Pro League finals streams on November 18 and 19.

As Year Two's Season Four, Operation White Noise is the last expansion confirmed to be coming to Siege. However, a Ubisoft blog post hints that more content may come to the game in the future. "We will have more news to share on the exciting things to come in Year 3, but for now, we want to share a big thank you from the entire Rainbow Six development team," reads the post.

The previous big expansion, Operation Blood Orchid, was released in September. It included the new Theme Park map as well as three operators: Ela, Ying, and Lesion. Traditionally, Rainbow Six Siege DLC drops have included just two operators, but both Blood Orchid and White Noise contain three due to the dedicated Poland expansion being canceled earlier this year.

More recently, Rainbow Six Siege received a big update that changed a bunch of operators: Kapkan's traps have been completely reworked, while Blitz can now sprint without lowering his shield. For more, read the full Rainbow Six Siege Mid-Season Reinforcements patch notes.