Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2.2 Balance Changes Detailed

Ubisoft has announced the planned balancing changes for Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2.2, which are coming to the test servers today and the main game later this month. The changes provide a number of balances to specific operators and the current top ban rates.

One of the biggest changes for Y6S2.2 is that the map Favela is being added into both the ranked and unranked playlists, no longer limiting the map only to casual playlists. Another big change is that the Nokk balancing rework, which has been live in the test servers, will not be put into the main game just yet. The developer said that it wanted to give Nokk immunity to some of the newer operators' gadgets to capitalize on her invisibility, but couldn't do so in a way that felt balanced. With the immunity, Nokk was able to get to the objective completely undetected, and removing any of her other abilities resulted in players not being happy.

In our Y6S2.2 Designer's Notes we cover the latest balancing changes coming to the Test Server later today.

🔫Increased M762 recoil

🛡Deployable Shield for Tachanka

🔥Improved Shumikha Launcher + DP-27

🔎ACS12 and MX4 Storm scope changes

Read the full article 👇 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 7, 2021

Ubisoft shared the data it uses to make adjustments to the game, including the presence vs. win delta and ban rate for all operators in PC ranked play in Platinum or above. Zofia, the operator with the highest presence is getting the recoil reworked for her M762 in order to make the weapon harder to control to lower her capabilities as an attacker.

For the full list of changes, you can check Rainbow Six Siege's official site or below:

OPERATOR BALANCING

ALIBI

Added 2.0x scope to ACS12 (removed 1.5x scope)

Added 1.5x scope to MX4 Storm

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

Despite having a solid mix of utility, including a solid primary weapon and secondary shotgun, deployable shield and impacts, and high speed, her presence in the Balancing Matrix is still low. By changing up her scopes, the intention is to open up new role opportunities for her.

In particular, this should make Alibi more viable in roaming scenarios and appeal to players who are more frag-focused.

FROST

Removed 1.5x scope from C1

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

In her current state, Frost has the highest win delta of all the Defenders and possesses a very high kill/death ratio when compared against other Defenders. To prevent her from holding longer angles as comfortably and bring her more in line with other operators, we have removed the 1.5x scope from her C1.

This isn't the only piece to the Frost puzzle, though. We know that her Welcome Mats play a role in her overall strength, but want to first understand the role her gun plays before deciding if it will be necessary to shift focus to this utility. As such, we will be keeping a close eye on her updated performance over time.

TACHANKA

Added Deployable Shield (removed Proximity Alarm)

Increased Shumikha Launcher total ammunition to 14 (from 10)

Improved DP-27 destruction: 0 to 4.99m: 0.3 radius hole per shot 5 to 7.99m: 0.2 radius hole per shot Beyond 8m: 0.2 radius hole after three shots



Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

Playing Tachanka should be a blast, but as it stands he has a very low presence in the Balancing Matrix. One of the reasons for this is that his Shumikha Launcher tends to be quite situational and can be unsafe to fire since it renders him defenseless. In addition to increasing its total ammunition to encourage more active usage, Tachanka now has a Deployable Shield which will offer him more protection when using the launcher.

That's not the only improvement Tachanka's received to his destructive capabilities. His DP-27 is also capable of making larger holes per shot at mid-range which, when combined with the added protection of his Deployable Shield, should make him a more fearsome anchor.

ZOFIA

Modified M762 recoil, harder to control. Vertical recoil increased Horizontal spread will be stronger to the left Long burst recoil will start on the 8th bullet (was 12th)



Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

Looking at the Balancing Matrix, Zofia continues to have a very high presence, which is due in part to the high fragging potential and ease of use of her M762. In order to bring her more in line with other operators, her M762's recoil has been increased making it harder to control. This comes in the form of increased vertical recoil and more of a horizontal spread to the left.

What's new about this approach (and something we'd love your feedback on), is that while the horizontal spread will be stronger than other guns, it will be more predictable and with much less randomness. This means that while it will initially be harder to control, it should be possible to master the recoil pattern over time.

Since this will require a greater degree of control over her shots to secure frags, we expect Zofia to be less of an all-around pick who has both a strong, easy-to-use primary weapon and useful gadget. Her gadget will continue to be a draw, but those looking for a more easy to use frag-focused Attacker will find Ace, Sledge, and Iana more enticing options.

NØKK

Following experimentation on the Test Server, we've made the decision to put Nøkk's balancing rework on hold.

Our initial objective with this idea was to expand on the player experience of being invisible, making her more useful in a wider range of situations by addressing how her utility interacts with recent gadget and ability additions.

With her existing kit, Nøkk is already a difficult operator the detect. She is invisible to cameras, and she doesn't make noise. If we were to add another invulnerability to detection, it would require removing something from her kit. No operator should be able to reach the bombsite totally undetected, after all.

Most recently, we tried removing the HEL Presence Reduction's ability to muffle sounds, but found players missed this noise reduction more than they liked the immunity to proximity detectors that replaced it. This makes sense, as muffled sounds have more universal utility, whereas proximity immunity's usefulness depends on the Defenders' team composition.

On top of this, we feel that players should always be able to trust their gadgets. By adding this experimental immunity to proximity detection, it made a wide range of additional utility feel unreliable, which we want to avoid.

As a result, we've decided to put these experimental changes on hold and stick with the Nøkk you know and love as we explore other possibilities for the future.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to test out this change on the TS and shared constructive feedback with us. It's hugely appreciated and helps guide future changes that you will truly enjoy playing with!

WEAPON BALANCING

ACS12

Increased damage to 69 (from 59)

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

In its current state, the ACS12 has a very low pick rate. Especially when compared with the ALDA and Mx4, the ACS12's fragging potential was more limited, so we have increased the damage of its shots. This should help to bring it more in line with its contemporaries and make it a more viable option.

Note, this change does not affect damage drop-off values, which will remain the same.

TCSG-12

Increased damage to 63 (from 57)

Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros.

Similar to the ACS12, the TCSG-12 has a very low pick rate. In order to make it a more viable option, its damage has been increased.

With Goyo and Kaid already being viable operators, this is not intended to further increase their fragging potential. The increase to damage, while a step up from where it was previously, brings the TCSG-12 to a state that is still weaker than it was at release. This should help keep it in balance while still offering options when it comes to selecting their loadouts.