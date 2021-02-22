Rainbow Six Siege Y6S1 Crimson Heist Update Is Live On PC Test Server

The update for Year 6, Season 1: Crimson Heist is live on the PC test server for Rainbow Six: Siege. Crimson Heist adds Flores as a brand-new attack operator, and implements several quality of life and balancing changes.

Depending on where you play, you'll have very different download sizes. On Steam, the update is 6GB, while the update is 19GB on Uplay. In terms of content, most of the update is filled with bug fixes, as seen in the full patch notes.

In terms of balancing, the update addresses Nøkk's utility against entrenched defenders. Now, when Nøkk's unique gadget, the HEL Presence Reduction, is active, Nøkk will no longer trip any defender gadgets that are proximity-based. This means that Nøkk is now a direct counter to Ela's Grzmot Mine, Melusi's Banshee, and Kapkan's Entry Denial Device, as well as secondary gadgets and environmental sensors like proximity alarm and metal detectors.

To explain this change, in the Year 6, Season 1 designer's notes, Ubisoft writes, "Nøkk was initially designed as a counter-intel Operator, but not every intel tool is a camera. Devices triggered by proximity give very useful information as the activation’s sound cue provides information without requiring players to lower their weapon."

The rest of the changes are listed in the patch notes, which are outlined below.

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S1 Update Patch Notes

Operator Balancing

NØKK (Test Server Only)

While Nøkk's HEL Presence Reduction is active, Nøkk won't activate proximity-based gadgets.

Gadgets affected: Ela's Grzmot Mine, Melusi's Banshee, Kapkan's Entry Denial Device, Proximity Alarms, and metal detectors.

Nøkk's glitch effect will cancel the proximity immunity, resulting in the activation of any gadget in range.

The color of the HEL device on Nøkk's hand will change colour when bypassing any proximity device.

Tweaks And Improvements

Game Balancing Improvement Lab Defender electricity will no longer destroy ally devices (Test Server Only). This does not affect Custom Games or Situations. We are aware this is a substantial design change, so it will be released on the Test Server to gather feedback from players and the feature will be deactivated when the build goes live. There are new playlist settings for Custom Games. The Preparation Phase Timer can now be set to 0, which allows teams to skip the Preparation Phase, and the Action Phase Timer can now be set to 1800 (30 mins). The damage zone for reinforcements is now reduced to avoid having them overlap and destroy nearby gadgets.



Known Issues

User remains zoomed in on Ubisoft Connect interface after pressing the Right Trigger on Xbox Series X before the interface finishes loading.



Gameplay

FIXED – Various invite and matchmaking errors.

FIXED – Various Deployable Shield issues.

FIXED – The first situation "01 CQB Basics" is not available throughout the PlayGo .

FIXED – Online Custom Game hosts are unable to create a second online match.

FIXED – Various issues occur when the second to last player alive is eliminated right before the last player.

FIXED – Operators in DBNO can move freely while being revived by the Finka's Adrenal Surge or Stim Pistol.

FIXED – Navigate secondary input doesn't work to exit rappel.

FIXED – Planting the Defuser on top of the round table located in 1F Lobby will destroys it.

FIXED – Missing blue in-use light on cameras when an Attacker is standing in the Jammer effect radius.

FIXED – The HUD counter does not always display the accurate number of opponent AI in Elimination.

FIXED – Users can't vault on shelves in 1F compressor room on Outback map.

FIXED – During the EOR, the camera displays the inside of the player's head for a fraction of second.

FIXED – Newly deployed metal objects are not electrified right away when they are deployed in range of a disabled Electro Claw.

FIXED – When all Attackers and their drones are eliminated after the defuser is planted, the spectator camera fixes on where they were eliminated, instead of the defuser.

FIXED – The reactivation of Kaid's Electro Claw is delayed after being disabled by Thatcher's EMP Grenade.

Level Design

FIXED – Various new iterations of LOD issues present on Consulate and Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Various lighting issues on maps.

FIXED – Multiple map asset destruction and collision issues.

FIXED - Exploitable gaps in various map areas.

FIXED - Hatches have inconsistent bullet penetration.

FIXED – Various defuser planting and retrieval issues in specific areas on maps.

FIXED – Certain deployable gadgets cannot be deployed on the blue carpet located at 2F Piano Room on Outback map.

Operators

FIXED – Weapons customized during the Planning Phase are not visually updated in Operators section.

FIXED – Mira's Black Mirror can be deployed on the wrong side of a reinforced wall.

FIXED – Various visual fixes and clipping issues for Operators and their gadgets.

FIXED – Mozzie's Pest Launcher loses its functionality after it is shot on top of Gridlock's Trax Stingers.

FIXED – When fired at a barricade that is then removed, Hibana's X-Kairos pellets float in mid-air.

FIXED – Forced unlean and various minor animation issues.

FIXED – Oryx's Remah Dash can hit Attackers behind reinforced walls

FIXED – Minor overlay animation issues for operators and their gadgets.

FIXED – Multiple clipping issues for Operator weapons, headgear, and uniforms.

FIXED – Twitch's Shock Drone cannot fire through debris.

FIXED – Thatcher's EMP Grenade will not disable Clash's CCE Shield when activating the shield at the same time as the EMP explosion.

FIXED – Mira's Black Mirror has a bigger hitbox when held.

FIXED – Multiple issues while using Aruni's Surya Gate.

FIXED – Invisible phone in the animation that occurs when IQ selects Observation Tools.

FIXED – Kali's CSRX 300 shows a damage value of 97 instead of 122.

FIXED – VFX for Mute is missing in certain circumstances.

FIXED – Frost's Welcome Mat will not deploy on some elevated surfaces.

FIXED – When Alibi's Prisma is thrown and hit midair by Thatcher's EMP Grenade, the opening animation still occurs.

FIXED – Friendly Fire penalty occurs when an ally destroys Hibana's X-Kairos pellets on a reinforced hatch.

FIXED – Aruni's melee cannot destroy Gridlock's Trax Stingers when Aruni is played by the host in a Local Custom Game.

FIXED – Pest warning is displayed when the player uses Observation Tools after capturing a drone as Mozzie.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Launcher has a green highlight when ADS is activated in end of round replay.

FIXED – Inconsistent deployment prompt for Kapkan's Entry Denial Device.

FIXED – Deploying Mute's Signal Disruptor while Observation Tools are in use by Attackers prevents them from being jammed.

FIXED – Disabled effects remain on Wamai's Mag-NET when it self-destructs.

FIXED – Alibi's Prisma doesn't redeploy after falling through a hatch.

FIXED – White light on Clash's CCE Shield does not turn off when the shield is disabled by Thatcher's EMP Grenade.

FIXED – The disabled state for Echo's Yokai does not appear for players who join a game in progress

User Experience