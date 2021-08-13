Rainbow Six Siege Unveils New Operator Osa Jankovic

Ubisoft has introduced a new operator in Rainbow Six Siege: Anja “Osa” Janković. She has an impressive set of skills, being trained in electromechanics, military engineering, and robotics. Osa founded her university's R&D department called "Quantum concepts & Robotics", and was subsequently recruited into the private military company Nighthaven right upon graduating. Osa helped create Nighthaven's technology and prototypes.

In the trailer, she's interestingly billed as an attack-oriented operator, but her shield provides defensive capabilities as well. There's also a little blue robot that Osa keeps around, but it's unclear yet whether it's just for show or if it'll factor into her playstyle.

Osa was personally trained in field operations by another operator, Kali. They both tell each other everything and can be described as best friends and business partners. Osa wields a big clear shield with claws that dig into surfaces, giving extra durability.

Osa's full Crystal Guard reveal will take place on Monday, August 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Recently, developers at Ubisoft sat down and addressed player concerns about Rainbow Six Siege, including cheating, ranked play, and the future of the game. Additionally, you can play a new limited-time game mode called Containment, inspired by the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction, until August 24.