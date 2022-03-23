Rainbow Six Siege Test Server Adds First New Map In Three Years

Ubisoft has released a new update for the Rainbow Six Siege Test Server, featuring the first brand-new map in three years.

Emerald Plains is the name of the new map and is a massive mansion located in Ireland. The mansion features a series of unique rooms, each decked out with modern styles, while the upper floors of the home look to be more traditional. As previously mentioned, this is the first map Ubisoft has added to its first-person competitive shooter in almost three years. Year 4 Season 1, which was released back in March 2019, introduced Operation Burnt Horizon and featured the Australian desert map, Outback.

Unfortunately, Emerald Plains is only available on the game's Test Server right now, but players can expect it to be released midway through Demon Veil, Rainbow Six Siege's latest season which launched on March 15.

The twenty-fourth expansion kicked off the game's Year 7 update and features a new playable Operator, Japanese Defender Azami. A permanent Team Deathmatch mode has also been added--a mode that has been requested by players before and presents a more casual playstyle to those who don't play competitive as often--as well as the option for new players to check out the game for free from March 17-24.

Players who want to test out the new Operator before commiting to buying her can purchase the game's Year Pass for $30, or the Premium Year Pass for $60 until March 28. Both versions include a 14-day early access period for Azami.