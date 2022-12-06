Rainbow Six Siege Shines In The Solar Raid Update With A New Operator And Map

The Operation Solar Raid update for Rainbow Six Siege is out today and brings a new operator, a new map, cross-play/cross-progression, a revamped battle pass, and a new system for Ranked.

The new player character is Operator Solis from Colombia. She's a defender who wields the SPEC-IO sensor, which can pick up and highlight essential intel. She uses the gadget to identify Attacker devices. Her gloves can interact with gadget overlays and she can activate cluster scans. She has medium health, medium speed, and wields the P90 or the ITA 12L for her primary as well as the SMG-11 as her secondary.

The new map is called Nighthaven Labs. It will not be bannable for the duration of the Operation Solar Raid season to ensure that players get the chance to familiarize themselves with the map. Set in an extension of the Nighthaven headquarters, the map features multiple access points, via many breakable walls and a runout hatch.

Outside of content updates, this update adds cross-play and cross-progression. You can team up with friends on other consoles by connecting your game to Ubisoft Connect. You can also turn off cross-play matchmaking through a toggle in the Options menu. Once you've linked your Ubisoft Connect account to the game, you will keep your progress, items, and currencies across platforms. By connecting your account, you'll also get a free Alpha Pack.

Ranked has been completely revamped. Your rank is not longer determined by MMR, but rather by rank points. These can be earned or lost after every match. Each Rank has five divisions, which require 100 rank points to advance. An Emerald Rank has been added between Platinum and Diamond. MMR has been changed to a player attribute called skill, which is hidden from playlists and carries from season to season. There is no skill or MMR restriction on squads, so you can play with any of your friends regardless of skill level. A new algorithm will attempt to ensure fair and fun matches.

A variety quality-of-life and balance updates are also part of the patch. The battle pass now has alternate paths, enabling you to prioritize what tiers you want access to first. Whatever path you take, you will still be able to unlock everything in the pass. In game, friendly fire has been removed during the prep phase and operators all move at the same speed while aiming down sights. Accessibility options have also been expanded, with color customization choices for Operator devices and observation tools.

You can read the full patch notes below and on the Ubisoft website.

NEW MAP: NIGHTHAVEN LABS

It’s time to move in on Nighthaven’s laboratories and see what they were cooking up all this time! This off-coast location is the point of origin for many technological marvels, and you might find yourself just as inspired by the open sea, green cliffs and clear sky. If nature isn’t your thing, you’re sure to be seduced by the immaculate architecture and many prototypes on display.

Made to meet all the needs of an active and growing company, the modern interior features sections both functional and industrial, with helpful signage around the facility to help employees find their way around.

With many access points and a total of five stairs connecting the three floors, this facility allows for free navigational flow, especially if you’re carrying the ordnance to take down its many breakable walls. Both Attackers and Defenders will have to avoid getting too comfortable, or they could easily be flanked and lose their position.

Watch for unusual opportunities like the runout hatch just outside Meeting Room, and you’ll find this map is made for creative strategies!

Nighthaven Labs is coming to all playlists with Operation Solar Raid.

CROSSPLAY & CROSS-PROGRESSION

Now you can log into your Ubisoft Connect account and get your content no matter where you want to play from. With cross-progression, your progress, currencies, and items are shared across all platforms. Additionally, your Ubisoft Connect account will get 1 free Alpha Pack. For more info on how your saved data is synchronized, visit the Cross-Platform Data Migration blogpost.

This season also brings crossplay to console players. Now you can play with players from other consoles and Squad up with friends via Ubisoft Connect. Players who wish to opt out of crossplay can turn off Crossplay Matchmaking in the Options menu.

REPUTATION SCORE DISPLAY BETA

The Reputation Score enters its beta this season, letting players see their Reputation Standing for the first time since the system deployed in June 2020. With the beta, players can learn what their Standing is without receiving any positive or negative effects based on that Standing. This gives all players time to learn what effects their Standing could have in the future and adapt to the new system before receiving any impacts.

REPUTATION STANDING

Reputation Standings are a placement given to each player that shows them how their in-game actions are viewed. The goal is to provide feedback to our players and promote healthy interactions, while discouraging toxicity. In the future, this may look like rewards and boosted in-game earnings for positive Standings, and restrictions for negative ones.

There are 5 Standings, with one being the lowest and five being the highest. These Standings aren't shared with other players met in-game.

REPUTATION SECTION CHANGES

The Reputation section now shows a player's Reputation Standing in addition to active Reputation Penalties, such as Reverse Friendly Fire and Muted Text Chat.

HOW IT WORKS GUIDE

We've added a How it Works guide to the Reputation section for quick access to information on the Reputation system. This guide also outlines some potential positive or negative impacts that Reputation Standings could have in the full release.

REPUTATION TILE UPDATE

The Reputation tile on the Home section is being updated to show a player's Reputation Standing in addition to active Reputation Penalties. Players can continue to use this tile to access Reputation section.

RANKED 2.0

This season brings a new experience to the Ranked playlist, with quite a few changes:

Your rank is no longer decided by your MMR, but by how many Rank Points you win or lose after every Ranked match.

Each rank now has five divisions, and each division requires 100 Rank Points to advance to the next.

A new rank called Emerald has been added between Platinum and Diamond.

With MMR split off from your rank, it's now being called skill. While it no longer decides your rank, it does determine how quickly you rank up.

Skill is a hidden value for all playlists and will carry over from season to season.

No more placement matches for Ranked because only your rank resets, not your skill rating.

Squad MMR restriction is no more, and players can Squad up with any of their friends. A new algorithm will adapt matchmaking, no matter the variation in skill among Squad mates.

MMR adjustments or resets due to cheating are now adjustments to your Rank Points or a reset to your rank.

Lastly, Ranked is getting a revamped reward system.

Players get 1 reward for every rank division achieved throughout the season.

Rewards are granted at the end of each season.

BATTLE PASS EVOLUTION

Battle Pass has evolved from its linear system into one with branching paths. Now you can plan your progression and get the rewards you want faster. No matter which path you take first, you'll still be able to unlock all the tiles and complete your Battle Pass.

Play matches to level up your Battle Pass and earn Battle Tokens and Breach Charges.

Use your Battle Tokens to unlock tiles in any direction to get the rewards you want faster (1 Token unlocks 1 tile).

Use Breach Charges to unblock Breath Paths and open up shortcuts to new rewards (1 Breach Charge unblocks 1 Breach Path).

All tiles contain Battle Pass exclusive cosmetic rewards or Alpha Packs, Bravo Packs, Renown Boosters, Battle Point boosters and R6 credits. Premium Pass holders get a reward from every tile alongside additional bonuses.

SHOOTING RANGE UPDATE

New to the Shooting Range this season are the Shooting Records. These records track every weapon and attachment that a player has tested, so they can compare the recoil patterns and damage of different loadouts from the comfort of a single menu.

Players can access their Shooting Records in the Shooting Range by pressing the same input used for the Scoreboard.

ACCESSIBILITY

TEAM COLORS UPDATE

Team color customization is expanding to Operator devices and Observation Tools. Now, the color preferences are reflected in the visuals of devices to help players identify what is owned by a teammate and what belongs to an opponent. For Observation Tools, the LEDs now match the chosen team colors, so players can recognize if it's in use by a friendly or a foe.

PLAYER COMFORT

NO FRIENDLY FIRE IN PREP PHASE

Friendly fire was revisited to realign it to its intended purpose: creating a fair experience for everyone. Having friendly fire active during the Preparation Phase has been counter to this purpose, and so we've removed it from that part of the match. By doing this, we aim to reduce disruptive behaviors and the impact of minor mistakes.

Players can still turn friendly fire on in the Preparation Phase of their Custom Games with a new match setting: Friendly Fire in Prep Phase.

MAP BAN UPDATE

During Operation Solar Raid, the new map, Nighthaven Labs, cannot be banned — it'll still appear during the Ban Phase but can't be selected. This change is to ensure that all players get to learn and play on the new map throughout the season.

SWITCH ABILITY MODE UPDATE

For Zofia and Capitao, switch ability mode can now be activated without first equipping the device, letting players decide their ammo type in advance.

BOMB SITE MARKER UPDATE

Discovered bomb site markers now stay on the HUD after dropping the defuser. Their color will also update to show that they're no longer the primary objective. Prior to this change, the bomb site markers would disappear and cause some confusion, particularly for newcomers. This change aims to reduce that confusion and help newcomers understand their objective.

DRONE STRAFE SPEED (CONTROLLER)

The drone speed while strafing diagonally is no longer slowed down when using a controller. Drones will now move at full speed in all directions, the same as they do when using mouse and keyboard.

ADS MOVEMENT UPDATE

To rebalance the relationship between Operator speed and health, all Operators now move at the same speed while aiming down sights. Previously, slow Operators were at a disadvantage because one headshot eliminates them regardless of health, and many Operators are faster than them in firefights. This change aims to level out the playing field because speed no longer brings an advantage to ADS.

DRONE COSMETICS

After many late nights in the workshop, drone skins are ready to see the light of day! Skins will start rolling out for the various Operator drones, allowing players to personalize their favorite machines. New menu options are being added to access this customization.

OPERATORS PRICE DECREASE

As with every season, Operation Solar Raid brings a price decrease for specific Operators. Kali and Wamai are dropping to 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits, Aruni is changing to 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits, and Thorn will now cost 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits. With these changes, now is a good time to discover new Operators and playstyles!

SEASONAL WEAPON SKIN

This season, Operation Solar Raid will uncover flashy new additions for your seasonal skin collection. Acquiring the Ardent Glow Bundle will unlock the Piercing Rays weapon and attachment skins, as well as the Lucent Reflector charm. The seasonal weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons.

OPERATOR BALANCING

ACE

Reduced damage of the AK-12 to 40 (was 45).

ALIBI

The Prisma will no longer be detected as an enemy when thrown outside of the building.

Removed the 1.5x scope from the MX4 Storm.

ARUNI

Aruni now has 3 Health and 1 speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

DOKKAEBI

Dokkaebi now has 1 Health and 3 speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

ECHO

Echo now has 2 Health and 2 speed (was 3 Health, 1 Speed).

ELA

Ela now has 2 Health and 2 speed (was 1 Health, 3 Speed).

FINKA

Increased the first kick and vertical recoil of the 6P41 on console.

FUZE

Reduced damage of the AK-12 to 40 (was 45).

Increased the first kick and vertical recoil of the 6P41 on console.

JACKAL

Increased magazine size of the C7E to 30 (was 25).

MELUSI

Melusi now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 1 Health, 3 Speed).

MUTE

Mute now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

NOKK

Increased vertical and horizontal recoil of the FMG-9 for PC.

OSA

Osa now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

SENS

Sens now has 1 Health and 3 Speed (was 3 Health, 1 Speed).

SLEDGE

Sledge now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

SMOKE

Increased vertical and horizontal recoil of the FMG-9 for PC.

THATCHER

Thatcher now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

THUNDERBIRD

Thunderbird now has 2 Health and 2 Speed (was 1 Health, 3 Speed).

ZERO

Zero now has 1 Health and 3 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

ZOFIA

Zofia now has 3 Health and 1 Speed (was 2 Health, 2 Speed).

Increased the first kick and vertical recoil of the LMG-E on console.

TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

GAME BALANCING

Hip Fire

Operators now keep the same hip-fire spread in all stances.

Movement while ADS

Reduced the overall movement speed while aiming down sight, to match the 3 Health Operators.

PLAYER COMFORT

Progression Bar

The progress bar for some hold-input interactions more accurately reflects the amount of time players actually need to hold the input.

Affects: Gadget deployment and pick-up.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 has been added to the Option Menu to allow players to boost their performance or the quality of their graphics in game.

Only supported by Vulkan.

Action Reminder Keywords

Added keywords (ex: Vault, Deploy, Rappel) next to the action reminders to make it easier for newer players to understand what action they'll perform.

These can be deactivated in the HUD options.

Notification Menu

The notifications page has been redesigned to improve readability and streamline the interactions.

It is now possible to mark a notification as read without deleting it from the page.

The Notifications tile in the Player HUB will now also show the number of notifications that are unread, so it is easier to keep track of the new messages.

In-Game Pings and Markers

Markers (Pings, Objectives, Runnouts, etc.) now stick to the side of the screen when not in field of view.

This should lessen the need to turn around to find a world marker.

Online Custom Games

Players can now start an online Custom Game even with one team empty, as long as more than one player is in the lobby.

GAME HEALTH

Map Rotations