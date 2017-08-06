Rainbow Six Siege Passes 20 Million Players And Here's How Many Log In Every Day

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege is one of the best shooters in recent years, and it's enjoying success. The publisher has announced that the team-based shooter recently passed 20 million registers players. In a blog post, Ubisoft added that 2.3 million log in every day.

"Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay," product director Nicolas Lefebvre said in a statement. "The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong."

You can read more about the Operation Health initiative here. In short, it was an attempt by Ubisoft to fix and improve the game. It was apparently successful.

As for the new operators, two are coming from Hong Kong's Special Duties Unit, while there will be a Polish operator from Poland's Grupa Reagowania Operacyjno-Manewrowego. A new map and more weapons are also coming.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more, you can read GameSpot's review here.