Rainbow Six Siege Operation North Star Teased

While Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 1 is underway, information about Season 2 of the shooter is now leaking. To get ahead of the rumors, Ubisoft has announced that the new content drop is called Operation North Star, corroborating what a Rainbow Six Siege dataminer previously revealed.

The game's Twitter account shared the name, with an image of an orange helicopter soaring over a forest. The caption "If you ever need help, just look up" came with it, which you can check out below.

If you ever need help, just look up. pic.twitter.com/zaoqcaciVF — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 17, 2021

Back in March, a Rainbow Six Siege dataminer named Benjamin revealed what is now confirmed to be the new season's name. Benjamin also suggested that the new operator is codenamed "Thunderbird" and will use a healing gadget called the "Kóna Station." Further, Benjamin said that Smoke's Remote Gas Grenade will get a tweak that stops it from traveling through walls and floors.

Year 6 Season 2 is called Operation North Star — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) March 19, 2021

Another round of leaks suggest "Thunderbird" is a three-speed defender equipped with a Spear .308 or SPAS-15, a Q-929 or Bearing-9, an impact grenade or C4, and the Kóna Station.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft hinted at the future of Rainbow Six Siege, including what's to come in the Year 6 Season 2 content drop. This season, there's an operator from the Nakoda Nations (an Indigenous people in western Canada and, originally, the US) and a "rework" of the map of Favela.

Gamepur reports that a livestream is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, in which Ubisoft will reveal more about Year 6 Season 2. Ubisoft has not officially announced or confirmed anything yet.

In other Ubisoft news, the studio confirmed that two of its biggest-named projects in development, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, are still on track to release by the end of this September.