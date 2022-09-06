Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Brutal Swarm Update Is Out Now, Brings New Operator And Revamped Map

The update also changes recoil on PC and revamps moderation.

By on

Comments

Rainbow Six Siege's latest update, Operation Brutal Swarm, brings a new operator, a revamped map, and various gameplay tweaks and fixes. The update also kicks off Free Play days on PlayStation and PC until September 8.

Grim is this season's new operator. He moves quickly, but has low health in kind. He has a 552 Commando or SG-CQB in his primary weapon slot and a P229 in his secondary weapon slot. His gadget is the Kawan Hive Launcher, a canister projectile that deploys nano bots. These miniature robots reveal the position of enemies until their batteries run out. Additionally, the map Stadium returns with new features, including indestructible bulletproof glass, and a new name: Stadium Bravo.

Click To Unmute
  1. NBA 2K23 Everything To Know
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer
  3. Splatoon 3 - Everything To Know
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveal Planned Amid Expansion Rumors | GameSpot News
  5. Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
  6. 10 Best Open World Shooters To Play Right Now
  7. Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap into History
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S Performance Mode Official Gameplay
  10. Kirby's Dream Buffet - Get Rolling and Munching Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  11. Railbound - launch trailer
  12. The Blind Monks | Chibi Champion Showcase - Teamfight Tactics

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Siege: Be ready for Grim

The update also brings balance and social changes to the multiplayer shooter. Every weapon's recoil has been newly adjusted, exclusively on PC. Console players will receive recoil updates specifically tailored to controller use in the future. Some operators will now be able to equip EMP grenades. A revamped map ban phase will let each team ban one map out of five, leaving the computer to choose between the three remaining maps.

On the social side, Rainbox Six Siege now allows for more options to report players. The update introduces phase 2 of the Reputation System and changes the plenty for abusive text chat. Most significantly, the game now allows you to report players from the Match Replay viewer.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators For Beginners
See More

Grace Benfell on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)