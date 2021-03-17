Rainbow Six Siege New Crimson Heist Season Begins

Rainbow Six Siege's new season, Crimson Heist, starts today. This also marks the sixth year of content for the ongoing tactical shooter. The operation includes a couple of new weapons and some tweaks, along with a new featured operator.

Crimson Heist introduces a new version of the Border map with quality-of-life improvements, adding a balcony and some other changes to help better fit the modern state of the game. A new GONNE-6 secondary weapon fires an explosive projectile that can destroy bulletproof gadgets.

The operation also introduces Flores, an Attacker class from Argentina who comes equipped with an AR33 or SR-25 as the primary weapon and GSH-18 as the secondary. Flores also has a new gadget called the RCE-Ratero Charge, which lets you drive a little craft across to a remote location before it explodes. Buying the premium battle pass will unlock Flores instantly; otherwise you'll have to pay with Renown or R6 credits starting on March 30.

Ubisoft has also rolled out a Match Replay beta, letting you watch replays and explore gameplay from different angles, and scrub through the footage to examine what happened. The Newcomer map pool has also been reworked, now consisting of five maps (Coastline, Oregon, Kafe, Bank, and Clubhouse) with a sixth map that will rotate with each season. Each map will also feature the same bomb site for each round, so beginners can focus on familiarizing themselves with the maps.

All that comes alongside changes to drone proximity awareness, the Mute gadget function, and other balancing changes you can find below. Prices for some older operators have also been reduced for the new season.

Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist Patch Notes

Balance Changes

MUTE

Mute's Signal Disruptor now disables Claymores and Nomad's Airjabs.

Added the disabled state feedback that was missing for other affected gadgets.

MOZZIE

The warning icon that appears when a drone is near one of Mozzie's Pests now pulses at different speeds depending on the drone's proximity to the Pest.

BLACKBEARD

Reduced Blackbeard's Rifle-Shield HP to 20 from the previous 50.

Reduced Mk17 damage to 40 from the previous 49.

DOKKAEBI

Stun Grenades are replacing Frag Grenades.

The GONNE-6 is replacing the C75.

FINKA

Stun Grenades are replacing Frag Grenades.

The GONNE-6 is replacing the GSH-18.

TWITCH

Smoke Grenades are replacing Stun Grenades.

KALI

Increased CSRX 300 damage to 127 from the previous 122.

G36 RECOIL

Improved recoil for G36.

TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

GAME BALANCING

Defuser Priority

In Bomb, if the defuser has not been picked up at the end of the Planning Phase, it will be given to the Operator who prioritizes the defuser the most.

For example, Thermite will always get the defuser over Ash, given the nature of their respective roles.

Gadget Forced Unlean

On PC, activating or equipping a gadget will no longer force the player to unlean.

Situations

Progression locks have been added to Situation difficulties.

Difficulty of Normal and Hard Situations is reduced.

Weapon Attachments have been adjusted.

Other quality of life changes have been made.

PLAYER COMFORT

Playlist Parameters Coherence

We've made a few changes to the Newcomer and Quick Match playlists so they have similar parameters to Unranked and Ranked, making the differences between those playlists less confusing.

Reduced the round duration in the Newcomer and Quick Match playlists to 3 minutes.

Increased the defuse and planting time to 7 seconds from the previous 5 seconds for both Newcomer and Quick Match.

Added the defuser carrier selection for the Newcomer and Quick Match playlists to empower players who want to carry it and reduce friction among teammates.

Kapkan

Improved the deployment of Kapkan's Entry Denial Device to make it feel more intuitive and reliable.

ADS Toggle

Players using the ADS Toggle option are no longer forced back into ADS after performing an action that puts them out of it.

Spectator Mode

Added multi-kills feedback and team loadout.

Achievements/Trophies

The titles of some achievements/trophies have been updated.

GAME HEALTH

New Voice Actors

The Operator voices for IQ and Capitão have been re-recorded with new voice actors. We are thankful to the voice actors who we worked with up to this point, but with the expansion of our Universe content, we needed to make adjustments to our talent lineup to ensure consistency.

Red Ping Support

Support for Lion, Alibi, and Jackal's red ping in Replay/EOR.

Challenges

Removed the Ubisoft Connect Daily Challenges. The tile with the trophy icon in the Home section now redirects to Battle Pass Challenges.

Map Rotations