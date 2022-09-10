Rainbow Six Siege Mobile: How To Sign Up For The Beta

Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed that its massively-popular tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, is coming to mobile. During September 10's Ubisoft Forward, the studio offered fans a closer look at the upcoming mobile game--as well as information on how they can sign up to play it during it's closed beta starting on September 12.

Announced earlier this year, Rainbow Six Mobile is an upcoming free-to-play shooter that adapts Rainbow Six Siege for mobile devices. For those looking to see how it fares against the console version, Android users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, and India are invited to sign up for a chance to join the closed beta on Google Play.

If selected, players will be able to test out Rainbow Six Mobile's new progression and Operator unlock systems--complete with a free battle pass and daily challenges and a new map: The Clubhouse. The closed beta will feature 16 Operators (including Ash, Sledge, and Hibana), as well as content from previous test phases such as the Bomb and Secure Area game modes and the Bank and Border maps.

The full version of Rainbow Six Siege Mobile will include voice chat, 5v5 matches, and cross-play. While the beta is exclusive to Android, the game will also be coming to iOS devices. In addition to Rainbow Six Siege Mobile, Ubisoft also shared more information about several additional Ubisoft games. Be sure to check out GameSpot's complete roundup of everything announced.