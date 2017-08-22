Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend Coming Up

Curious about Rainbow Six Siege? Ubisoft has announced a promotion where everyone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam or Uplay) can play the game completely free.

The free play weekend runs August 24-27. Presumably memberships to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live are required on console. In a blog post, Ubisoft clarified that all progress from the free weekend will carry forward if you decided to buy the game after the promotion period end. Siege will be 50 percent off from August 24 through September 4.

In other Siege news, Ubisoft recently announced the three Operators coming to the team-based shooter through the upcoming Blood Orchid update. Along with a new map called Theme Park, these characters represent the bulk of Blood Orchid's new content.

The map will be free at launch for all players, while Year 2 season pass owners will get all three characters; everyone else will be able to purchase them with in-game currency later.

Blood Orchid's full release is tentatively planned for September 5. However, PC players can try the content through a test server that goes live on August 29.