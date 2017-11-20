Rainbow Six Siege DLC For Year 3 Announced, New Maps And Operators Coming

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Siege will receive a third year of DLC and additional support next year. Over the course of 2018, eight new Operators, two new maps, and one "existing map makeover" will be added to the shooter.

Year 3--as with Year 1 and Year 2--will consist of four seasons, each including two new Operators. The first of those four seasons is called Operation Chimera, which will include "biohazard specialist" characters from France and Russia. It will also include Outbreak, a new, limited-time co-op event. Outbreak is free-to-play for Siege owners, and it will take place over four weeks during Year 3 Season 1.

Following Operation Chimera, Season 2 will include two new Italian GIS Operators and a new map set in Italy. Season 3, meanwhile, will bring one character from the UK's Scotland Yard and one from the US's Delta Force. Additionally, an existing map will be reworked for this season, bringing "considerable changes to level design and art direction." Ubisoft says "the essence of the map will remain the same, but the gameplay and tactics will be completely different." Finally, Season 4 will introduce two Moroccan Operators and a new map from the same region.

Year 3's season pass will be available to purchase on December 12. Little more is known about Year 3 or Operation Chimera at present, though Ubisoft says more will be revealed at the Six Invitational esports tournament in February.

Ubisoft has continued to support Siege since its launch in December 2015. The final season of Year 2, Operation White Noise, arrives on November 20, bringing with it a new map and three new Operators. For more, check out all the details for Rainbow Six Siege's Operation White Noise.

Siege's previous big expansion, Operation Blood Orchid, was released in September. It included the new Theme Park map as well as three operators: Ela, Ying, and Lesion. Traditionally, Rainbow Six Siege DLC drops have included just two operators, but both Blood Orchid and White Noise contain three due to the dedicated Poland expansion being canceled earlier this year.