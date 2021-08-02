Rainbow Six Siege Containment Mode Inspired By Extraction, Coming Soon

Ubisoft has softened the disappointment of Rainbow Six Extraction's recent delay, announcing a brand-new in-game event for Rainbow Six Siege.

The event is called Containment, and it offers a tease into the world of Extraction through a new game mode called Nest Destruction. Set on a reworked version of the popular Consulate map, Nest Destruction sees a team of attacking Operators facing off against a team of Proteans, hostile variants of the Archæan race from Extraction who can take the form of defending Operators. Containment runs in Rainbow Six Siege from August 3 to August 24.

Proteans will be limited to melee attacks, but will have increased speed, additional health, and special abilities adapted from current operators Aruni and Oryx. Attackers, meanwhile, will be able to use normal loadouts, but no modifiers will be available and the roster or available Operators will be reduced.

The two sides will fight over an Archæan nest in the new Nest Destruction mode, with different objectives given to each side. Attackers will need to destroy the nest then take the objective that becomes available afterward, while defenders need only to stop the attackers by eliminating them in order to win.

The Containment event will also bring 33 unique items to the Shop for a limited time. These items include new uniforms, headgear, and weapon skins, and will be limited to specific Operators: attackers Ace, Amaru, Blackbeard, and Zero, as well as defenders Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira, and Warden.

Rainbow Six Extraction was announced during Ubisoft's E3 2021 presentation, and is based on a 2018 limited-time mode in Siege called Outbreak. It is now due for a January 2022 release after its original September release date was delayed by Ubisoft.