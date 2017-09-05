Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid Update Out Now With New Operators And A Map

We had to wait a bit longer than expected, but Rainbow Six Siege's next big update has finally arrived. Operation Blood Orchid is out now, and Ubisoft claims it's the game's biggest one to date.

Blood Orchid's main features include three new Operators: Ying, Lesion, and Ela. The former two match the expansion's Hong Kong theme, while Ela is a carryover from the canceled Poland update. All three are available now for Year 2 season pass holders, while everyone else will be able to purchase them beginning on September 12. The new map, Theme Park, on the other hand, is playable for free now for all players.

Alongside the new content, there's a wide variety of fixes, changes, and improvements also included in this version 3.0 update. As detailed in the Blood Orchid patch notes, weapons have been rebalanced, lighting has been improved, and facial animations (among many other visual details) have been enhanced. New servers are being implemented that "bring significant improvements to stability, connectivity, FPS, rubberbanding, and overall performance." Additionally, a new physics system will further mitigate rubberbanding, as well as teleporting.

Blood Orchid caps off Operation Health, the series of updates intended to improve nagging issues with the game. Although Operation Health will be done after this, Ubisoft vowed to continue addressing problem areas. "In the future, we are still keeping the core pillars to focus on game optimization, top community issues reported by the community, and improving player experience. The groundwork in Operation Health will help us to continue to improve the game for the distant future."