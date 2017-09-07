Rainbow Six Siege Aiming For 100 Operators

Rainbow Six Siege has just added three new Operators, but developer Ubisoft Montreal isn't planning on stopping any time soon. In an interview with PC Gamer, brand director Alexandre Remy has said the team is hoping to reach over 100 playable characters.

"We are looking at developing the game with 100 Operators," he said. "I'll let you do the math and work out how many years that [will take]. There's no reason for us to stop there." At the current rate of eight new Operators per year, that would take Ubisoft another eight years after the end of the current DLC year to reach 100 Operators.

Ubisoft previously said the minimum number of Operators it wanted in Siege would be 50, after launching with 20 back in 2015. "The moment that we hit 50 Operators, that's the minimum that we actually want," Remy declared in February this year. "The idea is that you actually want enough Operators so that [for] each pick you have a choice. Thermite for a long time was not a choice, everyone had to pick him in a team because he was the only one who could breach into a reinforced wall. Introducing Hibana, all of a sudden the player could perform that task with a choice. At that moment every choice is tough choice for the player and not an obvious one. To come to that moment, you need a minimum of 50. When we have 50, that'll be when the game is at its peak in terms of strategy."

Currently, Siege has 33 Operators, with the most recent additions--Ela, Lesion, and Ying--having just arrived as part of Operation Blood Orchid. A new map, Theme Park, has also been introduced, along with a wide variety of fixes, changes, and improvements. As detailed in the Blood Orchid patch notes, weapons have been rebalanced, lighting has been improved, and facial animations (among many other visual details) have been enhanced. New servers are being implemented that "bring significant improvements to stability, connectivity, FPS, rubberbanding, and overall performance." Additionally, a new physics system will further mitigate rubberbanding, as well as teleporting.

Blood Orchid caps off Operation Health, the series of updates intended to improve nagging issues with the game. Although Operation Health is now over, Ubisoft has vowed to continue addressing problem areas. "In the future, we are still keeping the core pillars to focus on game optimization, top community issues reported by the community, and improving player experience," the company stated. "The groundwork in Operation Health will help us to continue to improve the game for the distant future."