Rainbow Six Siege Adds New Map, Three Operators Later This Month

The next major expansion for Rainbow Six Siege is just a few weeks away. Ubisoft has announced the release date and contents of the shooter's next big update, though we don't yet know many of the specifics.

Operation Blood Orchid, as the next update is called, launches on August 29 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It adds a new map and three Operators--one more than these expansions typically include. The map is set in Hong Kong, but Ubisoft hasn't revealed what to expect from the Operators yet.

All three Operators will be available to season pass owners on August 29; everyone else will be able to purchase them with in-game currency beginning on September 5. The map unlocks for free to all players on August 29.

The map and characters will be fully revealed during a livestream at the Rainbow Six Pro League Finals. The stream is scheduled for August 26 at 10:15 AM PT / 1:15 PM ET / 6:15 PM BST on Twitch. The Finals themselves will be broadcast over that weekend, August 25-26, as part of Gamescom.

Ubisoft upended its usual schedule for Siege patches earlier this year. It canceled one expansion (including its Poland map) in favor of Operation Health, a series of updates intended to improve various aspects of the game. A South Korea-themed expansion is due out in November and will also include three characters and one map. Siege's most recent update, version 2.2.2, just launched earlier this week.