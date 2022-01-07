Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Breaks Down A Dire Threat To Humanity

Ahead of its release later this month, Ubisoft has released a new trailer for cooperative multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Extraction, breaking down some of the game's establishing lore.

The trailer kicks off with some striking imagery of the effect the Chimera parasite has had globally, with the black tendrils of the threat decapitating the statue of liberty. In response, the Rainbow Six team has established a new unit, called React, to go out into the field and study the parasite and its evolving threat. Only in this way can React develop tools needed to push back the threat and ultimately save humanity.

The trailer also provides new looks at two of the game's special enemy types. The Lurker is an elite enemy that can turn itself and nearby allies invisible, while the Apex can spawn lesser enemies to the field and overrun your team quickly. As a member of React, you'll be given access to special weapons to combat these threats, each of which you'll need to strategically use with your teammates to survive.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on January 20 and will come to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ubisoft has also announced plans to bring its own subscription service, Ubisoft+, to Xbox soon.

In our recent hands-on preview of Rainbow Six Extraction, editor Jordan Ramée praised the game's overall gunplay, but lamented the lack of some elements that make Rainbow Six Siege's maps so dynamic, writing, "The game has some cool-looking maps that dwarf the size of those found in Siege, but without an easy means of regularly bending that environment to your will in order to create new pathways and sightlines, it loses out on what I find most fulfilling about Siege's gameplay."