Rainbow Six Extraction To Launch With Cross-Play And Cross-Progression Across All Platforms

Rainbow Six Extraction, the one-to-three player co-op shooter, will launch with full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. Players will be able to also play their save on any platform using Ubisoft Connect.

You will be able to hunt down aliens and save missing operations will friends regardless of what platform they are on, for both current-gen and last-gen consoles. Anyone who plays both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction will unlock the United Front bundle in both games, unlocking skins for four different operators in both games. In addition to that, anyone who plays both games will unlock all 18 Rainbow Six Extraction operators in Rainbow Six Siege permanently.

Rainbow Six Extraction sees the Rainbow Six team take on an alien threat in repeatable missions where teams of one to three players must infiltrate alien-controlled zones to complete different objectives. If you fail the mission the operator you took on the mission will become unavailable until they are rescued. This mechanic is being used to punish quitters, if you quit a match your operator will also go MIA and be unavailable.

Rainbow Six Extraction releases on September 16 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia. Anyone who preorders Rainbow Six Extraction will also unlock the Orbital Decay bundle, which includes a weapon skin, a charm, and a skin for both Lion and Finka.