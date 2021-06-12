Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date Is September 16, New Trailer Released

As part of the Ubisoft Forward briefing at E3 2021, the publisher released a new cinematic trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction, the next entry in the popular Tom Clancy series. Not only that, but Ubisoft confirmed a release date for the game: September 16, 2021.

The trailer showed off a number of different Operator characters and set up some of the story--which follows some kind of alien invasion. San Francisco is overrun with these monsters, and it's up to you to put an end to the attacks.

A number of familiar Operators will appear in Extraction, each with their own unique set of skills. Operators who are taken by aliens must be rescued first before they can be used.

Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will have cross-play support, while players on different console generations can play together too.

Ubisoft also showed off gameplay and discussed how some of the gadgets and abilities in Extraction will be familiar to Rainbow Six players. Not everything is recycled, however, as Extraction will offer new weapons to take on the alien creatures, too.

Extraction has some Souls-like qualities in that progress will be lost from missions that are unsuccessful. On the story side, Ubisoft said the parasite that started the alien outbreak was discovered in New Mexico and then spread across the world as it continued to evolve, making it more difficult to defeat.

Extraction is releasing on September 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It supports solo play or co-op with two others.

Originally announced back in 2019, Extraction was originally in development under the title Rainbow Six Quarantine. "We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern tactical co-op shooter where you will be facing an always evolving alien threat," Patrik Methé, creative director for Rainbow Six Extraction, said in a video announcing the game's new title. "It will be up to you and your squad to decide when to push forward and when to extract."