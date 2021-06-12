E3 LIVE STREAM E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Watch Ubisoft Forward Rainbow 6 Extraction Rocksmith+ Xur Location

Rainbow Six Extraction Release Date Is September 16, New Trailer Released

Ubisoft showed off Rainbow Six Extraction during E3, including gameplay, story, and Operators

By and on

Comments

As part of the Ubisoft Forward briefing at E3 2021, the publisher released a new cinematic trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction, the next entry in the popular Tom Clancy series. Not only that, but Ubisoft confirmed a release date for the game: September 16, 2021.

The trailer showed off a number of different Operator characters and set up some of the story--which follows some kind of alien invasion. San Francisco is overrun with these monsters, and it's up to you to put an end to the attacks.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Skins | Summer Game Fest 2021
  2. Ubisoft Forward June 2021 Live
  3. Giancarlo Esposito Far Cry 6 Interview | Summer Game Fest 2021
  4. E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward, Gearbox Showcase and More | Play For All
  5. Arietta of Spirits - Official Gameplay Trailer
  6. Demon's Mirror - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. Rainbow Six Extraction - Aliens In The Siege Ecosystem
  8. 8 Minutes Of Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay
  9. Far Cry 6 Antón Castillo Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  10. Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  12. Rainbow Six Extraction Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Extraction Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2021

A number of familiar Operators will appear in Extraction, each with their own unique set of skills. Operators who are taken by aliens must be rescued first before they can be used.

Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will have cross-play support, while players on different console generations can play together too.

Ubisoft also showed off gameplay and discussed how some of the gadgets and abilities in Extraction will be familiar to Rainbow Six players. Not everything is recycled, however, as Extraction will offer new weapons to take on the alien creatures, too.

Extraction has some Souls-like qualities in that progress will be lost from missions that are unsuccessful. On the story side, Ubisoft said the parasite that started the alien outbreak was discovered in New Mexico and then spread across the world as it continued to evolve, making it more difficult to defeat.

Extraction is releasing on September 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It supports solo play or co-op with two others.

Originally announced back in 2019, Extraction was originally in development under the title Rainbow Six Quarantine. "We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern tactical co-op shooter where you will be facing an always evolving alien threat," Patrik Methé, creative director for Rainbow Six Extraction, said in a video announcing the game's new title. "It will be up to you and your squad to decide when to push forward and when to extract."

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
E3 2021
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)