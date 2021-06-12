The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Rainbow Six Extraction Preorders Are Live Now
Rainbow Six Extraction releases September 16 for consoles and PC, and you can secure your preorder now.
Rainbox Six Extraction, the new cooperative FPS from Ubisoft, is almost here. Extraction releases September 16 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, Ubisoft announced during its E3 showcase. If you already know you're down to hunt down some pretty gross aliens alongside friends, Rainbow Six Extraction is available to preorder now.
Rainbow Six Extraction preorder bonus
If you preorder Rainbow Six Extraction, you'll receive the Orbital Decay Bundle, which comes with a weapon skin, charm, and two uniforms for Operators Lion and Finka.
Preorder Rainbow Six Extraction standard edition
$60
Rainbow Six Extraction's standard edition is available to preorder digitally on the Ubisoft Store for $60. Amazon has a listing live for Extraction, but preorders haven't opened up yet. We expect physical edition preorders to be available soon.
Preorder Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
$80
Rainbow Six Extraction's Deluxe edition is available to preorder now for $80 on the Ubisoft Store. It comes with three cosmetic bundles and XP boosters.
Extraction is set in San Francisco, but the tech hub of the US has been invaded by freaky monsters. Thankfully, Rainbow Six Operators are up to the task. Some of the Operators return from Rainbow Six Siege, while others will be new to Extraction. Each time an Operator is captured by the aliens, you'll have to free them before you're able to use that Operator again.
Extraction features three-player online co-op and will support cross-play. You can, however, play solo if you want. While it retains the tactical roots and mechanics of Rainbow Six Siege, it adds stealth and horror elements into the fray.
More Video Game Preorder Guides
- Resident Evil Village Preorder Details Revealed: Collector's Edition, Preorder Bonuses, And More
- Last Chance To Preorder Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- FF7 Remake: Intergrade PS5 Preorder Bonus Includes Exclusive Yuffie Steelbook
- + Show More More Video Game Preorder Guides Links (3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Preorder Bonuses And What Comes In Each Edition
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Up For Preorder At Amazon
- Halo Infinite Preorders Are Live, Including A Discounted Bundle
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation