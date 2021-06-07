Rainbow Six Extraction Is The Official New Name For Rainbow Six Quarantine

After months of leaks and speculation, Ubisoft has finally revealed the new official name for the game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

In a new video released ahead of E3 2021, producer Antoine Vimal du Monteil officially reveals the game's new name, as well as a little information on what fans can expect from the new co-op shooter.

"Since announcement, the game has grown a lot," Monteil says in a teaser trailer announcing the game's new official title. "As it evolved, the heart of the experience became clearer and clearer--operators uniting against a common enemy, learning about the parasite, how to overcome it, and protecting each other every step of the way."

Rainbow Six Extraction's creative director Patrick Methé says players will be facing "an always evolving alien threat" and will have "plenty of challenges to overcome" in an effort to make sure no team members are left behind. Methé goes on to say it will be up to players to decide when to push forward or when to extract, teasing that "extraction is truly the name of the game." He's not wrong.

Ubisoft had previously stated the "Quarantine" name was merely an internal placeholder name, and one that would be changing given the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw millions around the world quarantining at home for months.

More will be revealed about Rainbow Six Extraction at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream on June 12.