Rainbow Six Extraction Coming To Game Pass Day One

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one, Ubisoft and Microsoft announced today. The co-op FPS will be available to subscribers on January 20.

Ubisoft's Chris Early said the decision to bring Extraction to Game Pass at launch is meant to demonstrate how Ubisoft sees the "value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players."

Extraction won't be the only Rainbow Six game on Game Pass, as Siege will be added to PC Game Pass on January 20, while the Xbox Game Pass version for console sees its availability period extended, though Ubisoft did not say for how long.

For players who want to buy Extraction outright, it will be available for $40 USD. It comes with two "Buddy Pass" tokens that let you play with friends for up to 14 days across platforms. All progress during this period for the free players will carry over if they decide to buy the game outright.

Ubisoft also announced today that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, is coming to Xbox "soon." This offering includes a catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games, along with other in-game content and perks. The service is already available on PC, Stadia, and Luna.

While Rainbow Six Extraction includes various features from Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft is adamant that the two games will appeal to different audiences, with the game's creative director saying the two games are "very different."

