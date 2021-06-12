Rainbow 6 Siege Update Will Add Cross-Play, Cross-Progression
PC, Stadia, and Luna players will have access to the free update on June 30, with PlayStation and Xbox players following in early 2022.
Ubisoft has announced both cross-play and cross-progression are coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Starting on June 30, players on PC, Stadia, and Luna will be able to carry their progress between the three systems, with cross-play available between platforms on the same account. By early 2022, cross-play will be available between all platforms.
The announcement comes as a part of E3's Ubisoft Forward Conference, and follows a new cinematic trailer for the next Rainbow Six entry, Rainbow Six Extraction. However, despite having a new Rainbow Six title in the works, with this announcement we can safely assume Ubisoft fully intends to keep things going strong for its 200,000 concurrent Siege players.
