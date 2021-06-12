E3 LIVE STREAM E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Watch Ubisoft Forward Rainbow 6 Extraction Rocksmith+ Xur Location

Rainbow 6 Siege Update Will Add Cross-Play, Cross-Progression

PC, Stadia, and Luna players will have access to the free update on June 30, with PlayStation and Xbox players following in early 2022.

By on

Comments

Ubisoft has announced both cross-play and cross-progression are coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Starting on June 30, players on PC, Stadia, and Luna will be able to carry their progress between the three systems, with cross-play available between platforms on the same account. By early 2022, cross-play will be available between all platforms.

The announcement comes as a part of E3's Ubisoft Forward Conference, and follows a new cinematic trailer for the next Rainbow Six entry, Rainbow Six Extraction. However, despite having a new Rainbow Six title in the works, with this announcement we can safely assume Ubisoft fully intends to keep things going strong for its 200,000 concurrent Siege players.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Play For All
E3 2021
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)